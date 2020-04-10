Release Resistance & Find Acceptance With This Guided Meditation
As we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, one factor some of us could be struggling with is acceptance: acceptance of the need to stay home, acceptance of sickness or the loss of loved ones, and acceptance that life as we knew it has been forever changed.
During these challenging times, practicing mindfulness and meditation can go a long way for grounding and mental fortitude. Here is a 10-minute guided meditation focused on acceptance and surrender that can help you drop in to your body, release resistance, and find your center amid the madness. To drop in, find somewhere you can sit comfortably (or even lay down, if that's what you need) and will be uninterrupted.
Let's begin.
Acceptance is an ongoing process, so come back to this meditation any time you need. It can be especially helpful before bed if your mind is having a hard time quieting down. Try to be gentle and patient with yourself, and remember we're all in this together. Namaste.
