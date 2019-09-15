10 Vegan Sources Of Protein That Anyone (Even Meat Eaters) Will Love

My, my, how the tables have turned. The idea of eating less meat used to send shudders through a crowd, but nowadays everyone is tossing around the word plant-based. Plant-based meat substitutes are more or less taking over the world, and people who used to turn their noses up at vegan food are seeking it out like a panther on the prowl.

If you, like the nose turners, are looking to move away from your animal-based diet—or perhaps you need something to cook for your meatless friends—know that "plant-based" meals aren't always just plants. On the contrary, nothing pairs better with a vegetable than a protein (and a healthy fat), and the globe is sprawling with sources of vegan protein. They're versatile, healthy, and—dare we say?—more affordable than meat.

Here are the 10 we (OK, I) can't shut up about: