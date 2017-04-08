What Is Crystal Bed Therapy + How Does It Work?

I had one male client come who was a bit of a playboy in his past, and that may be an understatement. As a nonbeliever and someone who describes himself as not being very "trippy-dippy," he showed up at my office accompanied by his fiancée with an open mind. He was someone who generally liked keeping females around him. Though he never acted on the impulses in their relationship, he kept a lot of lines in the water without a conscious understanding of why he did so. He had no real understanding of my work and therefore had no preconceived notions positively or negatively. He just showed up. For him, it was a mentally visual experience. He indicated he saw a vision of a hot pink neon line drawing of a naked woman giving birth to a crystal. He could feel sensations and changes in his body and indicated that after one session he never had an urge or impulse to keep those lines in the water or even look at another woman. He also ceased attracting female distractions coming at him left and right. It just stopped. What's funny is he doesn't even believe in this stuff at all! He and his wife are happily married, and she says I cured him. And now whenever his friends ask him what happened, he just says, "Game of Thrones (which is what he calls me, apparently) shoved a crystal up my butt, and that was it."

I guess he is a comedian, too.

On a more serious note, I had another client who is a bipolar, creative genius having difficulty traversing the art world scene, the dark energy around it, and the drugs everywhere. She was suffering from mania, depression, severe nightmares, and had been in therapy for years. For her, the therapy wasn't really enough. She came to me ready for change, and I immediately identified her as a super sensitive with a profound healing ability. She was absorbing energy left and right that was exacerbating her difficult symptoms. She began working with me and over the next year became sober, left negative work circumstances, transformed her mental state into balance, has a sense of purpose, and is now planning to study acupuncture. She has indicated her life has completely transformed because of the work.

I also work with well-known healers around town. One of them has profound upgrades, visions, sensory experiences, and elevated states every time she comes in for a tune-up. She says others can sense the elevation, and it really helps her work.

At the end of the day, good healers never do the work for you; they hold space for your becoming so you can make the choice for yourself. I can show you the way. You walk through the door. What we do with our knowledge and experiences defines our character. Crystal clear energy makes those choices easier by experiencing the purity of self as connected to Source. When we experience that, it is our natural inclination to want to maintain it. Having higher vibes also leads to attracting them. The next level is waiting.