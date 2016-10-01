How To Cast New Moon Wishes + Make Them A Reality

Now, take a moment to focus on what it is you truly desire. The new moon is a time for dreams, new beginnings, and manifestation. Have you been eyeing a new car? Do you want a promotion at work? Are you seeking love? Whatever you want, be clear about it and write it down on paper in list form. I recommend making no more than 10 wishes, so you do not overload the universe, or yourself. Make sure to put in as much detail as possible because this will just increase your manifesting abilities.

If you feel more comfortable drawing (even if your art skills aren't top-notch), take a swing at it! This is all about making your dreams come to life, so whatever way works best for you will make the most impact. You can get as creative with your drawing as you like too: Color the contour, add shading, or add a background. The possibilities are endless. Just make sure you draw something for each wish you want to make, be it a car, a lover, or a new item you want.