A Navy SEAL's Secret To Feeling Calm & Alert Anytime, Anywhere

This breathing tactic will add a retention of the breath after inhale and exhale. This is my favorite breathing practice due to the powerful effect it has after only a short time of practicing. I gave it the name Box Breathing when I started doing it back in 2002 because of the four-sided pattern of the practice. It is something you can do anywhere and anytime you are not performing a highly complex task. I practice it in my morning ritual, before a workout, while standing in line, stuck in traffic, and whenever else I can. Along with training more powerful breathing musculature, it slows down your breathing rate and deepens your concentration skills. When you perform Box Breathing, even for 5 minutes, you are left with a deeply calm body and an alert, focused state of mind.

To begin the practice, expel all of the air from your chest. With empty lungs, retain this state for a 4-count hold. Then perform your inhalation, through the nose, to a count of 4. With the lungs full, hold for a count of 4. When you hold the breath, do not clamp down and create back pressure. Rather, maintain an expansive, open feeling even though you are not inhaling. When ready, release the hold and allow the exhale to flow out smoothly through your nose to a count of 4. This is one circuit of the Box Breathing practice.

I recommend you do it for a minimum of 5 minutes and no more than 20 minutes. I have found that the best approach is to do a single, dedicated practice of 10 to 20 minutes a day, then do a few 1- or 2-minute “spot drills” as opportunities present themselves during the day. Box Breathing with this 4-4-4-4 ratio has a neutral energetic effect: It’s not going to charge you up or put you into a sleepy relaxed state. But it will, as mentioned, make you very alert and grounded, ready for action. As your breathing threshold improves, you can increase the duration of the ratio, such as 5-5-5-5 and so on.