How Crystals Can Help You Stay Connected To Your Intentions

Intention-setting is a powerful exercise to manifest happiness, love, and stability in our lives.

From the food we feed ourselves to the career paths we follow, all decisions start with an intention. Intention-setting is the first step in creating our own destiny, and it can help us sustain a positive outlook as we move toward our goals.

As spiritual teacher Gary Zukav says, “Every intention sets energy into motion, whether you are conscious of it or not.”

The healing power of crystals can aid in this process. Similar to written lists, crystals serve as visual reminders of the intentions we set, and they can easily be worked into a pre-existing meditation or intention-setting routine.

Follow this simple four-step process to create crystal-clear intentions.