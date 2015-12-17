7 Reasons I Decided Not To Circumcise My Son

As a mother, childbirth educator, and prenatal yoga teacher, I find circumcision to be one of the biggest areas of conflict and confusion among parents-to-be.

When I became pregnant with our first child, a baby boy, it was a topic that quickly surfaced as something that needed deep attention and discussion.

My husband, who was circumcised as a baby, naturally thought that we would circumcise our son. Many men feel it's important for their son to look like them. But I like to point out, as I did with my husband, that their sons will likely never have a penis that looks exactly like their father's … much less even have the desire to compare.

My husband was also concerned that our son might be teased for looking different from most other boys his age. However, what many people might not know, is that this surgery has actually been consistently declining in the U.S.

In 2010, it was actually just 58 percent. And the practice is almost unheard of in Europe, South America, and non-Muslim areas of Asia. (In Denmark, for example, the rate is just around 1 percent.)

Ultimately, my husband and I chose not to circumcise our son. And I'd like to share seven reasons why we hope more parents-to-be will consider doing the same.

One thing to note: Anyone who might be reading this who has already circumcised his or her son, please know that this piece is not meant to judge or offend. As parents, we are constantly making choices for our children and doing what we think is best for them based on the information we have at the time. This article is for all the parents-to-be out there who have never explored this choice.