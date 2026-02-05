Women Say This Sleek Vibrator Delivers Powerful Orgasms Almost Instantly
Some vibrators are easy to understand immediately; others take a little more curiosity. The LELO ENIGMA™ Double Sonic falls into the latter category. When this sleek toy landed on my desk, its sculptural, asymmetrical design stood out to me immediately.
My first thought? It looks like it belongs in an art museum. Followed quickly by, how does this thing work?
The ENIGMA™ Double Sonic combines internal sonic stimulation with external sonic waves, designed to target deeper pleasure zones for a sensation that’s hard to compare to anything else I’ve tried.
After spending a fair amount of time with it over the past week, what stood out most wasn’t just the intensity, it was how distinct the sensation felt once I took the time to figure it out.
Put simply: I’ve tested a lot of vibrators, and this one is by far the most unique.
FYI
Save 20% on your entire order with code GREEN20. Coupon is stackable with the brands current Valentine’s Day sale.
What is the LELO Enigma Double Sonic?
The LELO ENIGMA™ Double Sonic is a triple-stimulation vibrator designed to deliver internal and external pleasure at the same time. It pairs a curved, flexible insertable tail with a flat external mouth, engineered to stimulate multiple pleasure zones simultaneously.
Unlike traditional dual-stimulation toys that rely on vibration alone, the ENIGMA™ Double Sonic uses sonic wave technology to stimulate both externally and internally—including the often-overlooked A-spot, an area located deeper inside the vaginal canal.
Rather than relying on thrusting motion or constant repositioning, the ENIGMA™ Double Sonic is designed to stay aligned once it’s in place. This toy isn’t about rushed pleasure. It’s about precision, pressure, and layered stimulation that builds over time.
How does the LELO Enigma Double Sonic work?
The ENIGMA™ Double Sonic uses two advanced technologies:
- SenSonic™ technology in the external mouth sends gentle yet powerful sonic waves across the clitoris, stimulating a broader surface area than traditional vibration.
- DeepSonic™ technology in the insertable tail delivers targeted sonic waves toward the A-spot, while the tail itself also vibrates to stimulate the G-spot.
Together, this creates a layered experience: clitoral sonic stimulation, G-spot vibration, and deeper A-spot stimulation working in harmony.
Each stimulation zone can be controlled independently, allowing users to customize intensity and patterns based on what feels best for their body.
How I tested it
The ENIGMA™ Double Sonic can absolutely be enjoyed with a partner (even long-distance ones thanks to the app connection or Love Bridge tech)—but I tested this one solo.
Over the past week, I experimented with different settings and body positions to see whether it lived up to its promise i.e. an orgasm you won’t forget.
To use the ENIGMA™ Double Sonic, LELO recommends applying a water-based lubricant, then gently inserting the curved tail (not too deep!) and aligning the external mouth with the clitoris. From there, you can turn it on and slowly build intensity using the controls or the LELO app.
I paid close attention to how intuitive it felt to align, whether it stayed in place once positioned, and how comfortable it was during longer sessions.
I also tested it both with and without lubricant. As expected, lubricant significantly improved glide, comfort, and overall sensation.
What’s great about the LELO Enigma
It’s stays in place
Arguably the best thing about the ENIGMA™ Double Sonic is that once it’s positioned correctly, it stays put. I’ve tested other toys that require constant adjusting, but with this one, the only thing I found myself changing mid-session was the intensity level.
The stimulation feels controlled and steady
Despite how powerful it is, the ENIGMA™ Double Sonic never felt chaotic or overwhelming. The sonic stimulation feels more like deep, rolling waves than buzzy vibration, which makes it easier to relax into the experience.
It’s customizable
Being able to control internal and external stimulation separately (including different technologies) makes this feel far more personalized than most dual-stimulation toys I’ve tried. You can adjust everything directly on the device, or use the LELO app for even more precise control, which I found especially helpful when experimenting with different intensities and combinations.
The materials are soft and durable
Especially for a toy that’s both external and internal, safe, quality materials are a top priority. The ENIGMA™ Double Sonic is made from body-safe silicone and ABS plastic, and every inch of the device feels velvety soft against the body.
While I’ve only had it for a week, I can tell the ENIGMA™ Double Sonic is built to last. I also have proof from the other LELO devices I own, which have all stood the test of time (and regular use).
It’s good for you
Orgasms don’t just feel good, they’re good for you, too. They can boost your mood, strengthen your pelvic floor, help you sleep better1, and even improve your skin (among other benefits).
The ENIGMA™ Double Sonic might be how I finally stick with a skin care routine.
The orgasms are unmatched
Okay, onto what you really want to know. The ENIGMA™ Double Sonic does, in fact, provide an orgasm (rather, multiple orgasms) you won’t forget. Like I said, it takes a few tries and adjustments to get it into the perfect position—but once it’s there, the pleasure is nearly instant.
And I’m not the only one who thinks so.
What other testers say
Reviewers of all ages are not shy to sing the ENIGMA™ Double Sonic’s praises. The toy has over 40 reviews and an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars. Here’s what a few are saying:
- “Oh this one does the job and you're going to scream through the roof because of the pleasure it gives you. When inserted correctly, it hits exactly the right spots that you're seeking. This is a keeper and you won't regret it.”
- “I have used this toy for about a year now and it gives the largest orgasms ever! I definitely recommend this to anyone!!”
- “Seriously…worth every penny!! Gets me over the edge every time. Let me also state that I’m post menopausal and have always had difficulty achieving the big O (even with a drawer full of toys). My new addition to my bed stand has hit the mark every time. The app is also easy to use.”
- “This has me squirting in seconds every time.”
- “The best toy I ever bought. I use it everyday”
A few things to know:
- There’s a learning curve: The right alignment is key for experiencing the ENIGMA™ Double Sonic’s mind-blowing pleasure. Be patient! It may take a few sessions to find what works best for your body.
- It’s not especially travel-friendly: A few reviewers did say they’re never traveling without the ENIGMA™ Double Sonic (high praise, by the way), but I will say the design is not quite as compact as some other options.
- It’s better for experienced users: Again, there are a handful of reviews from women who bought the ENIGMA™ Double Sonic as their first toy and are extremely satisfied—but I’d still recommend this one more for experienced users due to the more complicated design (and because of the intensity, too!)
The takeaway
The LELO ENIGMA™ Double Sonic rewards curiosity. It takes a little experimentation—but once everything clicks, the results are immediate, powerful, and deeply satisfying.
If you’re looking for a pleasure experience that feels genuinely different, this is one worth trying, especially while it’s discounted during LELO’s Valentine’s Day sale. And with our stackable 20% discount code GREEN20, it’s even more tempting.