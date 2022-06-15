Orgasms Are Great, But Masturbation Also Comes With These 5 Health Benefits

We all have the meditation apps and mindfulness books, but we may be forgetting that sexual pleasure is a simple practice to bring us here and now. "To have great sex with ourselves, we do have to be in the present moment, so there is another benefit," Dr. Holly confirms. "When we're taking care of ourselves with our self-pleasure practice…it's going to help us feel more present instead of being in the shame or depression of the past or in the anxiety of the future."