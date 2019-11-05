118 Items Tagged

Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

They might not be popular, but they sure are nutritious.

#COVID-19 #salads #canned food
Abby Moore
6 days ago
Recipes
Nutritionists Open Up A Can: Sardines, Salmon & Tuna Recipes

Stocking up on canned foods? This is what you should do with them.

#COVID-19 #salads #protein #canned food #dinner
Abby Moore
March 18
Times Have Bean Tough, But These 7 Bean-Filled Recipes Aren't

On the off chance you're working with a surplus of beans...

#soup #salads #vegan #kale
Sarah Regan
March 14
What This Preventive Cardiologist Eats In A Day On A Keto Diet

This cardiologist always starts his day with a cup of black coffee.

#Heart #salads #coffee #ketogenic
Abby Moore
January 28
Eat All The Veggies With These 5 Mediterranean Diet Side Dishes

What better way to make sure you're getting your veggies than with five Mediterranean-inspired sides?

#salads #Mediterranean diet #vegetarian #vegan #superfoods
Sarah Regan
January 22
After 54 Days, The CDC Says It's Finally Safe To Eat Romaine Again

The CDC has announced an end to the most recent E. coli outbreak.

#news #salads #immunity #food sensitivity
Christina Coughlin
January 16
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List & Meal Plan

We put together a master list of the best plant-based essentials.

#salads #vegetarian #vegan #snacks #kale
Sarah Regan
January 12
This Salad Will Get Your Kids To Eat Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are notoriously icky for kids (and many adults).

#salads #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
November 5 2019
This Roasted Halloumi & Citrus Summer Salad Is A Must

Enjoy this Lebanese-inspired dish outside in the sun.

#salads
Caroline Muggia
June 28 2019
