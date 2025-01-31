Skip to Content
Food Trends

How To Best Store Spinach To Keep It Fresh, According To Chefs & Nutritionists

Abby Moore


January 31, 2025


By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Close Up View of Baby Spinach
Image by iStock
January 31, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The term superfood can often seem intimidating or unapproachable, but when it comes to spinach, neither sentiment rings true. The versatile vegetable is easy to find year-round, and you can use it in everything from smoothies to salads to pasta dishes without significantly altering the flavor. The only downfall: how quickly spinach spoils.

"It won't last as long as hardier greens such as collard greens and kale because the leaves are more tender," culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, L.D., explains. The tender leaves and the high moisture content (about 90% water) make it difficult to buy spinach in bulk—or even make it through one bag—before it wilts.

"If it starts to look slimy or has a bad odor, don't eat it," registered dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, advises. Those are two telltale signs your spinach has spoiled. Thankfully, there are a few ways to store spinach (in the fridge and freezer) to make it last longer.

How to store fresh spinach

"The key to extending the shelf life of spinach is keeping it dry," Moore tells mbg. "If you purchase spinach fresh in a bundle, wait to wash it until just before cooking. If you rinse it ahead of time (say for a week of salads), use a salad spinner to remove all traces of water."

Then, follow this step-by-step storage guide from chef and certified nutritionist Serena Poon, C.N.

  1. Remove the spinach from its packaging and dry it completely.
  2. Throw out any leaves that may have gone bad.
  3. Stack paper towels at the bottom of an airtight container.
  4. Lay the dry spinach leaves on top of the paper towel.
  5. Close the container and store in the fridge.

If the spinach you're purchasing is prewashed, Moore recommends eating it as soon as possible. "But once you open the bag, add a clean napkin to the bag to wick away extra moisture, and keep the bag closed," she says.

How to freeze spinach

If you want to preserve your spinach beyond the standard five- to seven-day expiration date, consider storing it in the freezer. For optimal longevity, Largeman-Roth recommends following this method: 

  1. Blanch the spinach in boiling water for 2 minutes (until it turns bright green.)
  2. Cool it down with an ice bath and drain the water.  
  3. Store the spinach in a freezer bag or in ice cube trays. 

10 ideas for using fresh or frozen spinach

Fresh and frozen spinach can be used relatively similarly. However, fresh spinach is ideal for raw, uncooked dishes, like salads. Adding it to the end of the cooking process in pastas, stir-frys, or curry dishes helps maintain the crunchy texture and flavor of fresh spinach.  

Frozen spinach can work well in just about any spinach dish that's not a salad. Think spinach-artichoke dip, creamed spinach, spinach pancakes, omelets, or take a beat from Whole30 founder Melissa Urban and add it to fried rice. Freezing spinach in ice cube trays makes it easy to pop them in the blender for a veggie-packed smoothie

The takeaway

Spinach is high in fiber, as well as antioxidants, like beta-carotene, vitamins A and K, and lutein, registered dietitian Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D., previously told mbg. Both fresh and frozen spinach maintains these nutrients and can be used interchangeably when cooking (for the most part.) 

If you plan to eat your spinach within the first week or so, storing it in the fridge is a safe bet. If you want to keep it longer or buy more than you can get through on your own, opt for the freezer. When it comes to nutrition, you can't go wrong either way.

More On This Topic

I'm A Functional MD & This Smoothie Gets An A+ For Hormone Health
Recipes

I'm A Functional MD & This Smoothie Gets An A+ For Hormone Health

Jamie Schneider

These Will Be The 5 Food Trends That Shape 2025, According To An RD
Food Trends

These Will Be The 5 Food Trends That Shape 2025, According To An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Water vs. Tea: Which One's Better To Drink When You're Constipated?
Functional Food

Water vs. Tea: Which One's Better To Drink When You're Constipated?

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

Should You Go Pescatarian? Benefits Of The Diet (+ A 2-Day Meal Plan)
Functional Food

Should You Go Pescatarian? Benefits Of The Diet (+ A 2-Day Meal Plan)

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

3 Seamless Swaps For Coconut Oil + Exactly Where They Work Best
Functional Food

3 Seamless Swaps For Coconut Oil + Exactly Where They Work Best

Abby Moore

New To The Vegan Diet? Here's A Grocery List (& Inspo For Plant-Based Meals)
Functional Food

New To The Vegan Diet? Here's A Grocery List (& Inspo For Plant-Based Meals)

Sarah Regan

