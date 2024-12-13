Skip to Content
Functional Food

Why You Should Add Beets To Your Shopping List & How To Cook With Them

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
December 13, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Abstract composition of sliced beets
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy
December 13, 2024

Multipurpose produce is a thing, and we don't just mean a vegetable you can use multiple ways: We're talking veggies that have many usable parts. (Think carrot greens and watermelon rind.)

Another great example of a versatile veggie: beets! This vibrant food is packed with nutrients—from the greens to the roots to the bulbs. And there are just as many delicious ways to cook beets as there are health benefits.

Why you should eat more beets

Other than the obvious—that they're delicious and versatile—beets are a good source of heart-healthy compounds and phytonutrients. According to registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, "Beets are high in nitrates1, which turn into nitrite and nitric oxide," which can help support healthy blood pressure.

One systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Nutrition in 2013 found that "inorganic nitrate and beetroot juice supplementation2 was associated with a significant reduction in systolic blood pressure," she told mindbodygreen.

Other studies have linked beet juice specifically to athletics. Anecdotally, some people have found that beetroot juice is good for muscle recovery, while others "may also experience improved athletic performance and exercise endurance3," according to Davar. 3

"Beets contain a lot of phytonutrients," says Davar, "called anthocyanins and betalains. They support detoxification through increasing enzymes."

While the body's natural detoxification processes (aka the liver) are thoroughly up to the challenge in most cases, these nutrients help support that crucial organ's function. Similar phytonutrients are found in pomegranates and other deep red fruits and vegetables.

Our favorite ways to enjoy beets

One of the best things about beets is how versatile they are. The bulbs feature a rich, slightly sweet, slightly tart, earthy flavor. Plus, they come in a variety of colors—though the red ones are the most iconic, and tend to have a good dose of phytonutrients. Here are some of our favorite ways to enjoy this root vegetable—at any meal of the day:

Looking for even more ways to enjoy beets? Here are 10 more ideas for adding this vegetable to your diet.

More On This Topic

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This
Functional Food

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This

Emma Loewe

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?
Food Trends

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?

Sanjana Gupta

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies
Functional Food

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies

Sarah Regan

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee
Functional Food

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee

Lindsay Boyers

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality
Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home (+ Health Benefits)
Functional Food

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home (+ Health Benefits)

Kristine Thomason

12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs
Functional Food

12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs

Abby Moore

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity
Functional Food

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity

Eliza Sullivan

