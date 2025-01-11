Advertisement
This Rainbow Couscous Is The Colorful Lunch Inspiration You've Been Looking For
We've all experienced, at some point, desk lunch boredom—it's not our fault; it's just that sometimes even our best meal prep efforts fall flat. So if you've exhausted all your favorite quinoa bowls, salads, and desk-lunch combos, we have just the thing you're looking for.
A little bit of planning can go a long way toward maintaining some routine and organization.
From the Pinch of Nom cookbook, based on the healthy cooking website by the same name, this rainbow couscous is the perfect dish for a fresh take on lunch that you can prep in advance for a quick and easy option, no matter what time you actually get around to eating lunch.
Packed with veggies and the fresh flavors of herbs and topped with pomegranate seeds and feta cheese, it's a perfect base for your protein or to enjoy on its own.
Rainbow Couscous
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 cup couscous
- 1 vegetable stock cube
- ½ red onion, finely chopped
- ½ cucumber, diced
- 10 cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ yellow pepper, diced
- ½ orange pepper, diced
- 1½ tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 3 tbsp. pomegranate seeds
- handful of fresh mint, chopped
- handful of fresh parsley, chopped
- sea salt
- 6 tbsp. crumbled feta cheese
Method
- Prepare the couscous according to the packet instructions, adding the vegetable stock cube to the water.
- Stir all the veg into the couscous, then add the red wine vinegar, pomegranate seeds, chopped mint, and parsley and mix well. Season to taste with salt.
- Divide the couscous among four plates and sprinkle the crumbled feta equally over each portion.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel