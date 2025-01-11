Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

This Rainbow Couscous Is The Colorful Lunch Inspiration You've Been Looking For 

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
January 11, 2025
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Couscous salad with mint on marble table
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy
January 11, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We've all experienced, at some point, desk lunch boredom—it's not our fault; it's just that sometimes even our best meal prep efforts fall flat. So if you've exhausted all your favorite quinoa bowls, salads, and desk-lunch combos, we have just the thing you're looking for.

A little bit of planning can go a long way toward maintaining some routine and organization.

From the Pinch of Nom cookbook, based on the healthy cooking website by the same name, this rainbow couscous is the perfect dish for a fresh take on lunch that you can prep in advance for a quick and easy option, no matter what time you actually get around to eating lunch.

Packed with veggies and the fresh flavors of herbs and topped with pomegranate seeds and feta cheese, it's a perfect base for your protein or to enjoy on its own.

Rainbow Couscous

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup couscous
  • 1 vegetable stock cube
  • ½ red onion, finely chopped
  • ½ cucumber, diced
  • 10 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • ½ yellow pepper, diced
  • ½ orange pepper, diced
  • 1½ tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 3 tbsp. pomegranate seeds
  • handful of fresh mint, chopped
  • handful of fresh parsley, chopped
  • sea salt
  • 6 tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

Method

  1. Prepare the couscous according to the packet instructions, adding the vegetable stock cube to the water.
  2. Stir all the veg into the couscous, then add the red wine vinegar, pomegranate seeds, chopped mint, and parsley and mix well. Season to taste with salt.
  3. Divide the couscous among four plates and sprinkle the crumbled feta equally over each portion.
Recipe excerpted from Pinch of Nom by Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone. Copyright © 2020 by the authors and reprinted by permission of St. Martin's Publishing Group.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein
Functional Food

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Abby Moore

This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months
Functional Food

This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months

Olessa Pindak

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients
Recipes

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind
Functional Food

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein
Functional Food

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Abby Moore

This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months
Functional Food

This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months

Olessa Pindak

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients
Recipes

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind
Functional Food

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein
Functional Food

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Abby Moore

This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months
Functional Food

This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months

Olessa Pindak

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients
Recipes

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind
Functional Food

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein
Functional Food

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Abby Moore

This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months
Functional Food

This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months

Olessa Pindak

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients
Recipes

This Egyptian-Inspired Dish Is Packed With Vibrant, Nutrient-Dense Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind
Functional Food

Lentils Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind

Eliza Sullivan

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits
Functional Food

Research Shows This Super Popular Drink Offers Metabolic & Cognitive Benefits

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe
Recipes

Need A Quick But Cozy Meal? We Suggest This Root Veggie Soup Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Intermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-FedNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.