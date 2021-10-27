Allow nutritionist and physiologist Simon Hill to declare: The best diet is one in which 85% of its calories come from whole plant foods (it’s the very crux of his book, The Proof is in the Plants). “In Western society, we have made animal protein the hero of the plate,” he continues on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “We want to flip that.”

That doesn’t mean you absolutely must erase all animal sources from your plate—but he does suggest de-emphasizing meat in favor of nourishing fruits and veggies. And to nudge you just a bit further: Hill also recommends hacking your eating plan to make those plants the healthiest they can be.

How do you harvest those benefits, you ask? Below, Hill offers three tips to get the most nutritional bang for your buck.