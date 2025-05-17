Radicchio is one such leafy red veggie that comes from the same family as endive, and though it looks a bit like cabbage, it has a more peppery and bitter flavor. It's also generally in season during spring, so you're more likely to find it over the next few weeks than in the peak of summer. Rich in vitamin K1 (170% of DV), it's also a good source of zinc, copper, and antioxidants. Meanwhile, the orange in this salad offers vitamin C, potassium, and calcium2 .