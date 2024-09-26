Persimmon may not be on your standard shopping list, but this orange fruit has a sweet flavor that's reminiscent of honey and pairs perfectly with the comparative tartness of the pomegranate arils. Persimmons1 are also a source of phytonutrients like tannins, flavonoids, and carotenoids, while pomegranate seeds are a great source of antioxidants—with enough available in each little seed to rival a cup of green tea or red wine.