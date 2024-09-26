Skip to Content
Recipes

Brighten Your Day With This Dish Full Of Antioxidant-Packed Seasonal Fruits

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
September 26, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
jalepeno vinaigrette on seasonal pomegranate and persimmon salad
Image by Kate Ramos / Contributor
September 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When you think seasonal eating, a salad may not be the first thing that jumps to mind. But this fresh dish leans on a pair of antioxidant-packed seasonal fruits for its primary flavors: persimmon and pomegranate (both of which are in season from October to January). Add on a homemade jalapeño vinaigrette and you've got the start to a perfect nutrient-packed lunch.

"I suppose this is a slaw of sorts—not a happenstance, throw-on-top-of-a-taco slaw, though," writes Kate Ramos in Plant Powered Mexican. "It's a mouth workout and has a sweet, tangy, spicy profile that makes it a completely acceptable light dinner or lunch."

Persimmon may not be on your standard shopping list, but this orange fruit has a sweet flavor that's reminiscent of honey and pairs perfectly with the comparative tartness of the pomegranate arils. Persimmons1 are also a source of phytonutrients like tannins, flavonoids, and carotenoids, while pomegranate seeds are a great source of antioxidants—with enough available in each little seed to rival a cup of green tea or red wine.

Looking to make this the start of a bigger meal? "To make it more substantial, add a few shavings of aged white Cheddar or a sprinkling of cooked chickpeas," suggests Ramos. "This is a good, make-ahead salad for picnics or potlucks; you can make it up to an hour in advance!"

Persimmon Pomegranate Crunch Salad (with Jalapeño Vinaigrette)

Makes about 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 small head red cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 2 Fuyu persimmons, cored, cut in half, and thinly sliced into half-moons (seeds removed if there are any)
  • 1 cup pomegranate arils
  • 2 cups fresh cilantro (tender leaves and stems)
  • 3 tablespoons avocado oil
  • 3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 3 scallions, trimmed and minced
  • 1 medium jalapeño, stemmed and minced (seeds removed if you'd like it less spicy)
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • A few pinches of ground black pepper

Method

  1. Toss the cabbage, persimmons, pomegranate arils, and cilantro in a large serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper, and give it another toss.
  2. In a separate small bowl or Mason jar, combine the oil, vinegar, scallions, jalapeño, and salt. Whisk until well combined, or if using a Mason jar, cover with a lid and shake.
  3. Drizzle the dressing over the salad, and toss to coat well. Taste and add more salt and pepper, if needed.

Excerpted with permission from Plant Powered Mexican © 2021 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. Text and photography © 2021 Kate Ramos.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

