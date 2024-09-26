Advertisement
Brighten Your Day With This Dish Full Of Antioxidant-Packed Seasonal Fruits
When you think seasonal eating, a salad may not be the first thing that jumps to mind. But this fresh dish leans on a pair of antioxidant-packed seasonal fruits for its primary flavors: persimmon and pomegranate (both of which are in season from October to January). Add on a homemade jalapeño vinaigrette and you've got the start to a perfect nutrient-packed lunch.
"I suppose this is a slaw of sorts—not a happenstance, throw-on-top-of-a-taco slaw, though," writes Kate Ramos in Plant Powered Mexican. "It's a mouth workout and has a sweet, tangy, spicy profile that makes it a completely acceptable light dinner or lunch."
Persimmon may not be on your standard shopping list, but this orange fruit has a sweet flavor that's reminiscent of honey and pairs perfectly with the comparative tartness of the pomegranate arils. Persimmons1 are also a source of phytonutrients like tannins, flavonoids, and carotenoids, while pomegranate seeds are a great source of antioxidants—with enough available in each little seed to rival a cup of green tea or red wine.
Looking to make this the start of a bigger meal? "To make it more substantial, add a few shavings of aged white Cheddar or a sprinkling of cooked chickpeas," suggests Ramos. "This is a good, make-ahead salad for picnics or potlucks; you can make it up to an hour in advance!"
Persimmon Pomegranate Crunch Salad (with Jalapeño Vinaigrette)
Makes about 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 small head red cabbage, thinly sliced
- 2 Fuyu persimmons, cored, cut in half, and thinly sliced into half-moons (seeds removed if there are any)
- 1 cup pomegranate arils
- 2 cups fresh cilantro (tender leaves and stems)
- 3 tablespoons avocado oil
- 3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
- 3 scallions, trimmed and minced
- 1 medium jalapeño, stemmed and minced (seeds removed if you'd like it less spicy)
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- A few pinches of ground black pepper
Method
- Toss the cabbage, persimmons, pomegranate arils, and cilantro in a large serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper, and give it another toss.
- In a separate small bowl or Mason jar, combine the oil, vinegar, scallions, jalapeño, and salt. Whisk until well combined, or if using a Mason jar, cover with a lid and shake.
- Drizzle the dressing over the salad, and toss to coat well. Taste and add more salt and pepper, if needed.
Excerpted with permission from Plant Powered Mexican © 2021 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. Text and photography © 2021 Kate Ramos.
