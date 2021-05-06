mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
5 Light, Fresh, & Nutritious Recipes For Mother's Day Brunch

5 Light, Fresh, & Nutritious Recipes For Mother's Day Brunch

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
5 Light & Fresh Brunch Recipes For A Nutritious Mother's Day Meal

Big Breakfast over Dinner

Image by Sophia Hsin / Stocksy

May 6, 2021 — 10:07 AM

Who knows where the link between Mothers' Day and brunch started, but at this point, it seems a pretty well-established way for many families to celebrate on this notable Sunday in May.

That said brunch dishes can be a bit robust, so we dug into our recipe lists to find some fresher, lighter options for your morning meal celebration—whether it's served in bed or at the table.

1. Tomato & Thyme Eggs

Skip plain eggs in favor of this simple dish, made by combining olive oil, cherry tomatoes, thyme, spinach, and garlic in a pan before you add eggs to cook gently in the sauce. This recipe also comes with directions for an herby side salad, for some bonus greens.

Get the recipe here.

Advertisement

2. Vegan Frittata

Looking to keep things vegan? This clever frittata is uses chickpea flour and cooked quinoa in place of scrambled eggs, keeping a light fluffy texture and a dose of protein for the base. The recipe also calls for classic veggie mix-ins: mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, and greens.

Get the recipe here.

3. Kale Breakfast Salad

If you want to make salad the main event, you could opt for this Beyoncé-approved breakfast salad (yeah, you read that right). It's from Marco Borges, who worked with Beyoncé and Jay-Z on campaigns promoting plant-based eating. The salad is topped with a homemade dressing, citrus, pomegranate, and pumpkin seeds for crunch.

Get the recipe here.

4. Spinach Pancakes

For a more traditional breakfast or brunch, make these pancakes, with a savory twist. They're colored green with spinach purée, and topped with your favorite savory breakfast items: avocado, tomato, spinach, and scallions. Finish them off with a dollop of cottage cheese, which might not be as classic, but is definitely delicious.

Get the recipe here.

Advertisement

5. Berry Quinoa Breakfast Salad

Quinoa might not normally be the grain that appears on your breakfast table, but this twist on a fruit salad puts it front and center alongside blueberries and blackberries. Toss the mix with some sweet lemon dressing and top with sliced almonds for a unique breakfast item you might even want to make for non-holidays.

Get the recipe here.

And if you want a cocktail to go with your brunch, we've got that covered with this homemade garden-to-glass Bloody Mary mix.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Berries Past Their Prime? Don't Toss Them; Try This Genius Hack

Eliza Sullivan
Berries Past Their Prime? Don't Toss Them; Try This Genius Hack
Recipes

This Vegan One-Pot Shakshuka Recipe Is Complete With Plant-Based "Eggs"

Eliza Sullivan
This Vegan One-Pot Shakshuka Recipe Is Complete With Plant-Based "Eggs"
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

The Results Are In & This Is The Dirtiest Spot On Most People's Desks

Sarah Regan
The Results Are In & This Is The Dirtiest Spot On Most People's Desks
Off-the-Grid

Easy Ways To Recycle Old CDs & DVDs (Because Trashing Them Is A No-No)

Emma Loewe
Easy Ways To Recycle Old CDs & DVDs (Because Trashing Them Is A No-No)
Integrative Health

Spring Allergies Bugging You? Press These 3 Points For Quick Relief

Kaita Mrazek, RYT-200 & Bonnie Crotzer, RYT-200
Spring Allergies Bugging You? Press These 3 Points For Quick Relief
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Add This To Your Water & Make It 10x More Hydrating (Thank Us Later)

Jamie Schneider
Add This To Your Water & Make It 10x More Hydrating (Thank Us Later)
Beauty

For Impossibly Glowing Skin, This Underrated Ingredient Is One To Watch

Jamie Schneider
For Impossibly Glowing Skin, This Underrated Ingredient Is One To Watch
Integrative Health

"Life-Changing" Benefits mbg Reviewers Noticed After Taking This Supplement

Kristine Thomason
"Life-Changing" Benefits mbg Reviewers Noticed After Taking This Supplement
Love

How Do You Overcome Codependency? A Therapist's Guide

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
How Do You Overcome Codependency? A Therapist's Guide
Integrative Health

New Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health

Sarah Regan
New Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health
Integrative Health

Just One Cup Of This Veggie Daily May Lower Heart Disease Risk, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Just One Cup Of This Veggie Daily May Lower Heart Disease Risk, Study Finds
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/nutritious-mothers-day-brunch-recipes

Your article and new folder have been saved!