A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

We love kale as much as the next person (and, uh, maybe more), but making the perfect kale salad isn't as easy as it sounds. Luckily, there are plenty of amazing recipes to make sure your salad doesn't come out bland or worse, with chewy, tough pieces of kale. In her recent book Gather at Home, Monika Hibbs updates a Caesar salad with kale, homemade dressing, and one of our favorite vegan protein sources.