Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

2 Delicious Asparagus Recipes To Try While It's In Season

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
October 18, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
2 asparagus recipes
Image by Conor Harrigan
October 18, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

It's asparagus season once again, which means our immediate response is to fire up the grill or the oven to roast this iconic spring veggie to tasty charred perfection—but this year, maybe it's time to try something a little different. These recipes were inspired by the produce at Satur Farms in Cutchogue, New York, and they take a fresher look at asparagus.

The first dish is a take on smørrebrød, a traditional Danish open-faced sandwich that's usually made with rye bread. This one is covered with a homemade white bean spread, lightly poached asparagus, and a soft-boiled egg—a perfect balance for lunch or even breakfast.

The second recipe is a simple salad, which like the first uses shaved asparagus, but instead tosses it with peppery arugula, radishes, and a homemade dressing with the perfect amount of creaminess.

Asparagus offers some important antioxidants like vitamin E, vitamin C, and glutathione—plus, it's a good source of insoluble fiber. This green veggie is in season until June, so keep your eyes open at the farmers market.

Asparagus & White Bean Smørrebrød

Serves 4

Ingredients for the white bean spread

  • 1 can white beans, drained, or 1 cup dried beans
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ cup tahini
  • ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. If using dried beans, soak overnight, then cook with 4 cups of water until softened, about 25 to 30 minutes.
  2. Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and process until super smooth, about 5 minutes.
  3. Season with salt and pepper, and process until combined.

Ingredients to assemble the smørrebrød

  • 2 large eggs
  • 8 stalks asparagus
  • 4 slices dark rye bread
  • White bean spread
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Aleppo pepper, for garnish

Method

  1. Bring a small pot of water to a boil, and gently add the eggs. Cook for 7 minutes, then shock in cold water. Peel eggs, and slice in half lengthwise. Set aside. 
  2. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, and add asparagus. Cool in an ice-water bath. Slice into 1-inch pieces on a bias. 
  3. Spread each bread slice with white bean spread. Arrange asparagus in a decorative pattern on top, and place half an egg on each. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and Aleppo. 

Asparagus Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the salad:

  • 2 bunches asparagus (preferably a thicker variety)
  • 4 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups wild arugula
  • 1 cup English peas, shucked and blanched
  • ½ cup roughly chopped basil leaves
  • ½ cup pitted kalamata olives, chopped
  • ½ cup slivered almonds, toasted
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the dressing:

  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Method

  1. Whisk together all the ingredients for the dressing except the oil in a medium-size bowl. Slowly drizzle in oil, whisking until absorbed.
  2. Using a peeler, shave strips of asparagus and place into a bowl. Add remaining ingredients and toss with dressing. Season with salt and pepper, and serve immediately.
From the Loaves and Fishes Farm Series Cookbook: Satur Farms by Sybille van Kempen with Licia Kassim Householder

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

What Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In RelationshipsThe 4 Attachment Styles: How They Form + Dating HabitsEnneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes FlatYoga For Beginners: A Guide To Poses Benefits & History
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.