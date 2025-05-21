Close Banner
Shopska Salad Recipe: How To Make The Simple, Delicious Side
Image by Qwart / iStock
May 21, 2025
I was first introduced to Shopska salad during a summer vacation to the beautiful Black Sea coast in Bulgaria. This delicious salad was served at almost every dinner, and I instantly fell in love with it. I've made it a tradition to prepare it for gatherings with my family and friends ever since.
Shopska salad is a great addition to any meal because it's quick to put together and a total crowd-pleaser! You can easily customize the recipe to your liking or based on what you have on hand. As Bulgarians say, it pairs best with a glass of chilled rakia. Enjoy!
Last-Minute Shopska Salad
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 2 large tomatoes
- 1 large cucumber
- 1 stalk of scallion/green onion
- Black olives (optional, to taste)
- Feta cheese (optional, to taste)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
- Dice tomatoes and cucumber, slice the scallion, and stir to combine in a bowl.
- In a smaller bowl, mix olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper.
- Pour dressing onto veggies and stir.
- If you'd like, top with a generous sprinkling of grated feta cheese and a few black olives.
