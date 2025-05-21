Skip to Content




Shopska Salad Recipe: How To Make The Simple, Delicious Side

Angela Onwuka
May 21, 2025
Angela Onwuka is the senior CRM & Lifecycle manager at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in Business Administration from Montclair State University. She is a travel and culture enthusiast, and she speaks 4 languages (& counting).
Delicious traditional Fattoush or bread salad with pita croutons, cucumber, tomato, lettuce and herbs on plate
Image by Qwart / iStock
May 21, 2025

I was first introduced to Shopska salad during a summer vacation to the beautiful Black Sea coast in Bulgaria. This delicious salad was served at almost every dinner, and I instantly fell in love with it. I've made it a tradition to prepare it for gatherings with my family and friends ever since.

Shopska salad is a great addition to any meal because it's quick to put together and a total crowd-pleaser! You can easily customize the recipe to your liking or based on what you have on hand. As Bulgarians say, it pairs best with a glass of chilled rakia. Enjoy!

Last-Minute Shopska Salad

Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 2 large tomatoes
  • 1 large cucumber
  • 1 stalk of scallion/green onion
  • Black olives (optional, to taste)
  • Feta cheese (optional, to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

  1. Dice tomatoes and cucumber, slice the scallion, and stir to combine in a bowl.
  2. In a smaller bowl, mix olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. 
  3. Pour dressing onto veggies and stir. 
  4. If you'd like, top with a generous sprinkling of grated feta cheese and a few black olives.
