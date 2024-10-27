Advertisement
In A Lunch Rut? Try This Crispy Rice & Kale Salad With Coconut Dressing
This crispy rice salad from Plentiful, Vegan Jamaican Recipes To Repeat, has a lot of character. It utilizes leftover rice in the most wonderful way, creating a lively textural dynamic: spicy and crispy but with nourishing heart from the kale. I love a dish that uses leftovers—so often rice gets wasted, which is a shame.
This application is a great way to whip up something new when you have a few friends over if you are lucky enough to have leftover rice.
Ingredients
Serves 4
- 3 tablespoons coconut oil
- 150 g (5 oz/1 cup) cold cooked rice
- 4 stalks cavolo nero (lacinato kale), torn
- 2 spring onions (scallions), finely chopped
- 350 g (12 oz) asparagus, finely sliced on the diagonal
- 60 g (2 oz/generous ⅓ cup) roasted and salted cashews
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the dressing:
- glug of olive oil
- 2 tablespoons coconut vinegar (or rice vinegar)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon agave syrup
- juice of 1 lime
Directions:
- Start by crisping up the rice. Melt the coconut oil in a frying pan (skillet) over a medium heat, then add the rice to the pan. Spread it out evenly, pressing it into the oil. Allow to cook undisturbed for 6 minutes, checking the bottom so that it doesn't burn. Remove from the heat and cover with a lid. Leave to sit for 5 minutes (this will help with removing the rice).
- Whisk together the dressing ingredients in a large bowl, then add the cavolo nero.
- Massage with your hands to soften it a little and then add the spring onions and asparagus. Crumble the rice into the bowl and toss to coat. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Finally, add the cashews and serve.
