Recipes

In A Lunch Rut? Try This Crispy Rice & Kale Salad With Coconut Dressing

Denai Moore
Author:
Denai Moore
October 27, 2024
Denai Moore
Food Writer
By Denai Moore
Food Writer
Denai Moore is an acclaimed British-Jamaican musician turned chef and author of Plentiful, a vegan Jamaican cookbook.
crispy rice salad
October 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

This crispy rice salad from Plentiful, Vegan Jamaican Recipes To Repeat, has a lot of character. It utilizes leftover rice in the most wonderful way, creating a lively textural dynamic: spicy and crispy but with nourishing heart from the kale. I love a dish that uses leftovers—so often rice gets wasted, which is a shame.

This application is a great way to whip up something new when you have a few friends over if you are lucky enough to have leftover rice.

Ingredients

Serves 4

  • 3 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 150 g (5 oz/1 cup) cold cooked rice
  • 4 stalks cavolo nero (lacinato kale), torn
  • 2 spring onions (scallions), finely chopped
  • 350 g (12 oz) asparagus, finely sliced on the diagonal
  • 60 g (2 oz/generous ⅓ cup) roasted and salted cashews
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing:

  • glug of olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons coconut vinegar (or rice vinegar)
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon agave syrup
  • juice of 1 lime

Directions:

  1. Start by crisping up the rice. Melt the coconut oil in a frying pan (skillet) over a medium heat, then add the rice to the pan. Spread it out evenly, pressing it into the oil. Allow to cook undisturbed for 6 minutes, checking the bottom so that it doesn't burn. Remove from the heat and cover with a lid. Leave to sit for 5 minutes (this will help with removing the rice).
  2. Whisk together the dressing ingredients in a large bowl, then add the cavolo nero.
  3. Massage with your hands to soften it a little and then add the spring onions and asparagus. Crumble the rice into the bowl and toss to coat. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Finally, add the cashews and serve.
Excerpted with permission from Plentiful by Denai Moore published by ‎Hardie Grant Published, May 2023.

More On This Topic

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

