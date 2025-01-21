Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

Turmeric & Tarragon Potato Salad With Butter Beans

Sally Butcher
Author:
Sally Butcher
January 21, 2025
Sally Butcher
Food Writer
By Sally Butcher
Food Writer
Sally Butcher is the fiery-haired proprietress of the notable Persian food store Persepolis in London, and the author of five cookbooks. Her most recent title is Veganistan: A Vegan Tour Of The Middle East.
Roasted Potatoes on a Baking Sheet
Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy
January 21, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Potato salad gets a pretty bad rap on the whole, which is a shame really as potatoes are a great vehicle for really punchy dressings. As with so many culinary sins, I blame the '70s. Mayo. Peas. Jeez—you could even buy potato salad in a can...

Anyway, this is a completely different ballgame.

Serves 6 as a side

Ingredients

  • 2 lb (900 g) salad potatoes, washed
  • pinch of ground turmeric
  • 2 onions, finely sliced
  • 2 x 14-oz (40-g) cans cooked butter beans, drained and rinsed
  • 5½ oz (150 g) pitted olives (preferably black)
  • 6 garlic cloves
  • ½ bunch fresh mint, washed, roughly cut
  • 2 sprigs fresh tarragon, washed, roughly cut
  • ¾ cup (100 g) sunflower seeds
  • ½ cup (120 ml) lemon juice
  • 1 level tsp cracked black pepper
  • about ½ cup (120 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
  • sea salt

Method

  1. Cut the potatoes (skin and all) into ¾-in (2-cm) cubes and cover them with water in a pot: Add a pinch of salt and the turmeric and bring to a boil.
  2. Simmer for about 15 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked. Rinse under cold running water until the potatoes are coolish, drain well, and tip into a bowl.
  3. Add the onions, beans, and olives.
  4. Place the garlic, herbs, sunflower seeds, lemon juice, ½ teaspoon salt, and the pepper in your blender and mix for about a minute. Check the herbs haven't clumped—if they have; pull them apart and blend them again.
  5. Turn the machine on and trickle in the olive oil so it forms a pretty pale-green emulsion: This is your tarator sauce. Check the seasoning and then stir it into the potato mixture.

On the importance of using the right potato

The clue is in the name really. Salad potatoes. They are firm and waxy and withstand all that tossing around in sauce. There is nothing wrong with a smashed potato salad of course, but for this particular dish, you want your potatoes to keep their integrity.

So, with the dumbing down of supermarket shopping (what in God's name is an "easy peeler," for example? What on earth happened to calling a clementine a clementine, and a mandarin a mandarin?) you will probably be able to waltz in and buy a generic "salad potato," but given the luxury of variety and choice, I would always opt for fingerling potatoes, which remain delightfully creamy and have a ton of flavor in their own right.

Excerpted from Veganistan by Sally Butcher. Copyright © 2023 by Sally Butcher. Used by permission of Interlink Publishing Group.

More On This Topic

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science
Functional Food

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe
Recipes

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe

Mary Berg

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD
Paid Content | Waterloo

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD

Braelyn Wood

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)
Functional Food

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)

Julia Guerra

Only About 25% Of People In The World Are Supertasters—Are You?
Functional Food

Only About 25% Of People In The World Are Supertasters—Are You?

Hannah Frye

A Longevity Dietitian's Favorite 4-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe
Functional Food

A Longevity Dietitian's Favorite 4-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe

Kristine Thomason

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science
Functional Food

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe
Recipes

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe

Mary Berg

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD
Paid Content | Waterloo

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD

Braelyn Wood

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)
Functional Food

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)

Julia Guerra

Only About 25% Of People In The World Are Supertasters—Are You?
Functional Food

Only About 25% Of People In The World Are Supertasters—Are You?

Hannah Frye

A Longevity Dietitian's Favorite 4-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe
Functional Food

A Longevity Dietitian's Favorite 4-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe

Kristine Thomason

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science
Functional Food

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe
Recipes

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe

Mary Berg

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD
Paid Content | Waterloo

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD

Braelyn Wood

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)
Functional Food

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)

Julia Guerra

Only About 25% Of People In The World Are Supertasters—Are You?
Functional Food

Only About 25% Of People In The World Are Supertasters—Are You?

Hannah Frye

A Longevity Dietitian's Favorite 4-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe
Functional Food

A Longevity Dietitian's Favorite 4-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe

Kristine Thomason

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science
Functional Food

These Are The 8 Best Drinks For Fighting Inflammation, According To Science

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe
Recipes

Fiber & Phytonutrients Abound In This Stuffed Squash Recipe

Mary Berg

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD
Paid Content | Waterloo

9 Easy Ways To Make Your Meals More Nutritious, From An RD

Braelyn Wood

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)
Functional Food

Want More Protein? Try One Of These Delicious High-Protein Meal Ideas (+ Grocery Tips)

Julia Guerra

Only About 25% Of People In The World Are Supertasters—Are You?
Functional Food

Only About 25% Of People In The World Are Supertasters—Are You?

Hannah Frye

A Longevity Dietitian's Favorite 4-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe
Functional Food

A Longevity Dietitian's Favorite 4-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe

Kristine Thomason

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.