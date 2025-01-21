So, with the dumbing down of supermarket shopping (what in God's name is an "easy peeler," for example? What on earth happened to calling a clementine a clementine, and a mandarin a mandarin?) you will probably be able to waltz in and buy a generic "salad potato," but given the luxury of variety and choice, I would always opt for fingerling potatoes, which remain delightfully creamy and have a ton of flavor in their own right.