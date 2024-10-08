Skip to Content
Recipes

A Super-Satisfying Root Veggie & Fig Farro Salad Recipe

October 08, 2024
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
This Naturally-Sweet & Salty Salad Is Perfect For The Start Of Springtime Eating
Image by Danielle Davis
October 08, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As we come up on the tail end of what I affectionately call "roast veggies season" and start to tip into "grilled veggie season" (if you're among the lucky ones with a space to grill at home), I'm on the lookout for recipes that give me that tasty cozy vibe for the rainier spring days—and this salad hits the spot.

From The Healthy Swaps Cookbook by Danielle Davis, this is one of those recipes you're likely going to come back to after the first time you make it. Davis writes, "Delicious roasted and colorful parsnips, beets and butternut squash are served with whole grain farro, creamy and tangy goat cheese, crunchy and salty almonds, sweet and earthy dried figs and peppery arugula that are all dressed with a tangy, rich maple balsamic dressing."

But separate from how perfectly balanced all the flavors are in this salad, it's also a great source of nutrients. "Farro is a balanced, nutritious whole grain that is a healthy carb," writes Davis, "and great to incorporate into your diet because it's high in fiber, easy on digestion and rich in other nutrients like protein, fat, magnesium, vitamins and zinc." The dish also boasts beets, which are seriously packed with phytonutrients, along with parsnips, which are loaded with potassium.

Finish it with that tangy homemade dressing and you've got the perfect dish for an "it still feels like winter" spring day.

Roasted Veggie & Fig Farro Salada

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

For the vinaigrette:

  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

For the salad:

  • ¾ cup uncooked farro
  • 1 small butternut squash, peeled and cubed
  • 1 large beet, peeled and cubed
  • 1 large parsnip, peeled and cubed
  • 1 small red onion, coarsely chopped
  • 1½ tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 2½ cups fresh arugula
  • ⅓ cup crumbled goat cheese
  • ⅓ cup roasted salted almonds
  • ⅓ cup halved dried figs
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley

Method

  1. To make the maple-balsamic vinaigrette, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, maple syrup, salt, and garlic powder in a small bowl. Slowly drizzle in the oil, whisking constantly, until the dressing is emulsified. Set the vinaigrette aside.
  2. To make the salad, cook the farro according to the package's instructions. Set the farro aside.
  3. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a large baking sheet.
  4. In a large bowl, combine the butternut squash, beet, parsnip, onion, oil, salt, and black pepper. Roast the vegetables for 25 to 30 minutes, flipping them halfway through the roasting time, until they are tender on the inside and slightly browned on the outside.
  5. Arrange the arugula on a large serving platter or on 4 to 6 individual plates. Top the arugula with the farro, roasted vegetables, goat cheese, almonds, figs, and parsley. Drizzle the salad with the desired amount of the vinaigrette.
Reprinted with permission from The Healthy Swaps Cookbook by Danielle Davis, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021.

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

