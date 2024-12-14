Skip to Content
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can: Cannellini Beans + A Recipe

Abby Moore
Abby Moore
December 14, 2024
Abby Moore
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Delicious cannellini salad with sundried tomatoes
Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy
December 14, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You're most likely nearing the end of your first full "socially distant" week. Congrats! What better way to celebrate than with a nice can of...beans? If you've already gone through all your chickpeas, consider the less popular but equally nutritious cannellini bean. 

We consulted registered dietitians Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, and Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, who shared their favorite ways to eat canned cannellini beans: from mashed potatoes to salads. 

 How to eat cannellini beans

"I like to use them to make a dip with rosemary and lemon," Cording told us. "But they're also great in soups, stews, chilies, or even mashed potatoes."

Though beans in mashed potatoes might sound strange, Cording uses them as a substitute for dairy. "Pureed cannellini beans add a creaminess," she said, "but also extra fiber and protein to offset any potential blood sugar spike from white potatoes."

White beans, like cannellini, navy, or great Northern beans also pair well with greens. "My favorite way to eat cannellini beans is by sautéing them on the stovetop with olive oil and garlic," Knudsen told us, "and mixing in fresh spinach at the end of cooking."

For more ways to incorporate greens into your beans, this fresh and filling white bean and bacon salad from Sarah Adler, author of Simply Real Health and Simply Real Eating, will surely hit the spot. 

White Bean, Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato & Arugula Salad

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients for the salad: 

  • ½ cup white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 to 4 cups arugula, or greens of your choice
  • 6 pieces uncured turkey bacon
  • ¼ cup pine nuts
  • ¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
  • Generous sprinkle of sea salt and pepper

Ingredients for the dressing: 

  • 8 sun-dried tomatoes
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp. sea salt
  • ½ tsp. pepper

Method:

  1. Heat a splash of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
  2. Add bacon and cook until crispy, flipping halfway. 
  3. Combine all dressing ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. 
  4. Layer salad ingredients in a large bowl, crumble bacon over the top, and toss with dressing to serve.

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This
Functional Food

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This

Emma Loewe

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?
Food Trends

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?

Sanjana Gupta

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies
Functional Food

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies

Sarah Regan

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee
Functional Food

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee

Lindsay Boyers

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality
Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home (+ Health Benefits)
Functional Food

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home (+ Health Benefits)

Kristine Thomason

12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs
Functional Food

12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs

Abby Moore

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity
Functional Food

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity

Eliza Sullivan

