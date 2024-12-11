If you're looking for more inspiration, this fava bean and sweet pea salad recipe is practically spring in a bowl. The recipe was developed by founders of the French cooking school The Cook's Atelier, and it combines the sweetness of peas with the mild vegetal flavor of fava beans and tops it off with the bright acidic tang of fresh lemon. The recipe serves six, so share with your family, halve the recipe, or save the leftovers to brighten up tomorrow's lunch.