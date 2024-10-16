Welcome Fall With This Sweet & Savory Honey-Apple-Endive Salad

Obviously, the dressing plays into bringing a sweet New Year, but the holiday references do not stop there! The walnuts are candied in date syrup, which is a play on the typical Iraqi charoset served at Passover. Oh, and endive and radicchio 100% could count as chazeret (the second bitter herb on the Seder plate). What is Jewish food if not a jumping-off point for thoughtful and introspective conversation about our past, present, and future?