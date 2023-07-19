Skip to content
Mexican Caesar Salad With Grilled Romaine, Cilantro & Chipotle

July 19, 2023
Danny Trejo is an acclaimed actor and restaurateur. He owns seven locations of Trejo’s Tacos.
The caesar salad was invented at the Hotel Caesar in Tijuana by an Italian immigrant named Caesar Cardini but doesn't have any Mexican ingredients in it. We decided to change that with our adaptation that adds a hit of chipotle peppers in adobo for subtle deep heat, fresh cilantro, fresh lime juice for bite, and toasty pepitas for crunch. Grilling the romaine gives it all a little char. A perfect party dish for a backyard barbecue.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 head romaine lettuce, quartered lengthwise
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 cups shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons roasted pepitas (preferably unsalted)
  • 2 limes, quartered lengthwise, for squeezing
Method

  1. Heat a charcoal or gas grill to medium.
  2. Brush the romaine pieces with the olive oil and season with the salt and pepper. Place the romaine cut side down on the grill and cook until slightly charred but still crisp in the center, about 2 minutes. Flip over and cook for 2 minutes more.
  3. Place the romaine pieces cut side up on a serving platter. Drizzle with dressing and garnish with the shaved Parmigiano, cilantro, and pepitas. Serve with lime wedges on the side for squeezing.

Caesar Dressing

Makes 1½ cups

This makes enough to dress two salads. Trust me, you'll want to eat this killer caesar two days in a row!

Ingredients

  • 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 anchovies, minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 16 teaspoons of adobo from canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 6 cups freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Method

In a medium bowl, combine the garlic, anchovies, lime juice, lemon juice, mustard, adobo sauce, mayonnaise, Parmigiano, and black pepper to taste. Whisk to combine.

From Trejo's Cantina © 2023 by Danny Trejo. Excerpted by permission of Clarkson Potter Publishers, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

