The caesar salad was invented at the Hotel Caesar in Tijuana by an Italian immigrant named Caesar Cardini but doesn't have any Mexican ingredients in it. We decided to change that with our adaptation that adds a hit of chipotle peppers in adobo for subtle deep heat, fresh cilantro, fresh lime juice for bite, and toasty pepitas for crunch. Grilling the romaine gives it all a little char. A perfect party dish for a backyard barbecue.