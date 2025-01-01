Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can: Sardines, Salmon & Tuna Recipes

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
January 01, 2025
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Sardine Can on a Table
Image by Juan Moyano / Stocksy
January 01, 2025

In an attempt to prepare for social distancing, many people are stocking up on nonperishable foods, including canned vegetables and beans. One canned food people may not be thinking about is canned fish. Not only is the oil-packed protein good for you, but it can also be delicious.

We consulted registered dietitians Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, and Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, who shared their favorite ways to eat canned fish, from sardines to salmon to tuna.

Canned sardines

Cording said one of her favorite canned foods is wild sardines packed in olive oil. She opts for the boneless, skinless variety, "but if you dig the extra crunch (and the extra calcium) of bones, go for it," she said. 

Aside from the flavor, Cording loves canned sardines because they're "a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help offset1 the negative effects of stress hormone cortisol, making them a great tool to have in your toolbox during uncertain times." Bonus, it's also sustainable.

Molly Knudsen is also a fan of canned fish for their "omega-3 fatty acids and protein, as well as their calcium and vitamin D (if you eat the bones)!" She enjoys sardines and light tuna, but her favorite is wild salmon.

Canned salmon

Canned salmon is a great source of protein on top of a fresh, green salad (like this one). But for something a bit more hearty, she recommends making salmon cakes.

Salmon Cakes

  1. Cook a sweet potato until soft, and mash.
  2. Dice half of a red bell pepper.
  3. Combine drained, flaked salmon with sweet potato mash, bell pepper, an egg, breadcrumbs, and some onion and garlic powder.
  4. Form that mixture into small patties, and cook on the stovetop until crispy.
  5. Serve with a Greek yogurt dip or Dijon mustard.

Canned tuna

According to the USDA, 3 ounces of canned tuna is 22 grams of protein and only 100 calories. Knudsen will also top her green salads with the fish, but for a more nostalgic taste, she provided a lighter version of the classic tuna salad.

Tuna Salad 

  1. Mix canned tuna with a little bit of olive oil, lemon juice, and diced celery.
  2. Add a small dollop of plain Greek yogurt and a squirt of Dijon mustard.
  3. Serve on a toasted slice of whole grain bread, a bed of lettuce, or crackers.

What's the major takeaway? 

Not only is canned fish a great low-cost option, but it can also "be stored in the pantry anywhere from three to five years (unopened of course)," Knudsen said. Meaning, even if you don't eat it right away, it certainly won't go to waste. Bonus: It's also sustainable.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos
Recipes

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Eliza Sullivan

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause
Functional Food

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause

Sarah Regan

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them
Functional Food

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe
Recipes

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
Functional Food

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other

Sarah Regan

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist
Functional Food

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist

Jamie Schneider

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie
Recipes

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie

Eliza Sullivan

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try
Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma
Functional Food

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma

Sarah Regan

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos
Recipes

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Eliza Sullivan

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause
Functional Food

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause

Sarah Regan

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them
Functional Food

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe
Recipes

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
Functional Food

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other

Sarah Regan

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist
Functional Food

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist

Jamie Schneider

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie
Recipes

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie

Eliza Sullivan

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try
Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma
Functional Food

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma

Sarah Regan

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos
Recipes

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Eliza Sullivan

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause
Functional Food

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause

Sarah Regan

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them
Functional Food

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe
Recipes

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
Functional Food

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other

Sarah Regan

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist
Functional Food

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist

Jamie Schneider

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie
Recipes

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie

Eliza Sullivan

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try
Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma
Functional Food

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Sugar Could Be Linked To Alzheimer's Development, Research Finds
Functional Food

This Type Of Sugar Could Be Linked To Alzheimer's Development, Research Finds

Jenny Fant

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos
Recipes

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Eliza Sullivan

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause
Functional Food

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause

Sarah Regan

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them
Functional Food

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe
Recipes

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
Functional Food

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other

Sarah Regan

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist
Functional Food

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist

Jamie Schneider

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie
Recipes

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie

Eliza Sullivan

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try
Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma
Functional Food

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Sugar Could Be Linked To Alzheimer's Development, Research Finds
Functional Food

This Type Of Sugar Could Be Linked To Alzheimer's Development, Research Finds

Jenny Fant

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.