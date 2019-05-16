5 Questions For Recognizing The Root Of Your Relationship Troubles

This is such a big one. In fact, I'd say the cracks in most relationships start when one or both of you become more concerned with meeting the needs of each other at the cost of tending to what you want and desire. In a lot of relationships, this actually starts on Day One, because that's when we're most keen to appear attractive and tick the other person's boxes.

Before long, we're so used to pleasing our partner that we lose our sense of self completely, and in extreme cases, all of our choices are made around what will make the other person happy. Understandably, this leads to resentment and bitterness, though often we don't realize it's down to the fact that we've given parts of ourselves away.

The good news is it's never too late to reconnect with yourself, and it begins when you make the choice to honor yourself by giving yourself the freedom to be who you truly are.

In essence, this means you start making more choices for you, and you stop neglecting those interests and ambitions that you're worried aren't in tune with your partner's. You learn to say no to activities and experiences you're not interested in, and you put aside time just for you—at least 30 minutes a day—when you do something for the sole purpose of enjoying yourself.

Putting yourself first like this can be a problem if you've been taught that taking care of yourself is a selfish act. It's really not—and if your relationship is in jeopardy, it might be the very thing that can save it.

Think of it this way: Airline staff tell you to put your own oxygen mask on first in the event of an emergency—because you can't give your attention and care to anyone else if you don't.