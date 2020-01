When Forgiveness Isn't A Good Idea: A Psychologist Explains

Healing is, in part, being able to accept what happened. I know this is easier said than done, so allow yourself to feel the full extent of your grief, sadness, rage, and any other emotions we often malign as "negative."

I held on to the pain for far too long, thinking, "Why me? Why did I need this baptism of fire?" I soon realized that I didn’t need that poison in my life any longer. It wasn’t my cross to bear. So I resolved to set it down, burn it, and fertilize my metaphorical garden with its ashes. We accept by making sense of things. Because when our minds have closure, we have a sense of control, knowing that we did our best.

We understand why the narcissist did what they did and why that happened to us. We can also choose to understand that we took care of ourselves the best that we could and to commit to becoming the champions that our younger selves never had.

Perhaps forgiveness may come to you, and perhaps it won't. But I hope that you will, first and foremost, take care of yourself.

