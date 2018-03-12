When Forgiveness Isn't A Good Idea: A Psychologist Explains

I remember my spiritual mentor Val telling me, "In the end, it all comes back to forgiving yourself." That was a knee-jerk moment that encapsulated everything I’d suspected. I needed to take care of myself first-and-foremost. And so I worked toward that. Today, I teach all of my clients that we need to forgive ourselves for being hoodwinked by the narcissist and staying in the relationship. We may berate ourselves for not recognizing the signs or listening to our guts.

For example, I often get letters from women saying, "I am an educated person, I’m a doctor/psychiatrist/lawyer who graduated summa cum laude, and I still feel so stupid for being fooled."

The truth is, your background makes you more attractive to the narcissist because he can parade you around as his trophy. He has spent his whole life conning people and has therefore perfected his art. You didn’t walk around looking out for people who would con you. You didn’t ask to be conned, either. So above all, the most important thing you can do is forgive yourself.