Before I had a child, I'd see all types of posts on social media from moms talking about "getting their body back" after having a baby. And though I cheered these moms on, I didn't get it. I wondered why these moms were working themselves so hard (and posting it all over social media), when they had just accomplished something so incredible and life-changing. Wow, I was clueless!

I had no idea the pressure that all moms are under within weeks of having a baby to get a flat tummy, or get back to exercising regularly, and become a "fit mom." Plus, I didn't have a clue about all of the complicated emotions that occur when adjusting to an entirely new body after having a baby. Fast-forward to several months after I gave birth to my baby, and I too became overwhelmed with my body changes and very focused on how I could have a toned, lean tummy and lose some weight. Now, I'm not saying there is anything wrong with that—but at times I became so obsessed with "getting my body back" that I couldn't enjoy my life or my child.

I'll be straight with you—I had a really rough time postpartum between depression and my body healing. So I was almost eight months postpartum before I even had the mental or emotional energy to start thinking about exercising. Yet when I did, I wanted to immediately get right back into the advanced hot yoga classes I was taking before. However, each time I tried to push my body the way I used to, I'd end up with some type of pain or injury that required cranial sacral therapy or chiropractic. Something wasn't working, and I soon learned that I had to do things differently, as my body was different from how it used to be. Not worse—just different.

The frustrating thing is, in our culture, we're supposed to be thrilled to see our bellies swell and our bodies gain weight during pregnancy. Yet the moment the baby is out—wham!—you better get back to looking amazing right away. This idea—what I call "the mom comeback"—is so prevalent in our society, and it's shaming and putting way too much pressure on moms everywhere who are just trying to get through the day. The general message is you aren't good enough unless you are thin, toned, and fit within a few weeks after pregnancy. Because if you're not, you must not be trying hard enough.