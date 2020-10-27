Why You Feel Either Trapped Or Abandoned In Relationships

The most effective way to do this is by making contact with the deep sense of love and connection within you. By relying on this inner resource, your need to cling to others will lift. Will it disappear? Probably not. But it will get much better. Hence, growth.

For those of you who fear entrapment, the same goes for you. If you want to experience deep intimacy in your life, then you have to face this fear head-on. Start by owning that this is your fear, and soothe through it, rather than run away.

The way to soothe through it similar to what I described above. Contact the love within you — feel into its expansive nature and space. Know that you cannot be taken over; know that you'll be okay. If you practice staying in a relationship while soothing through your fear, you will grow (and so will your relationship).

When it comes to love and intimacy, we have to be very compassionate with ourselves and with each other. If you're partnered with someone who fears abandonment, be empathic about this fear within them. And if you're partnered with someone who fears being trapped, be empathic about their fear, too.

Simply recognize that your partner's needs and fears are different than yours. This empathy will go a long way.