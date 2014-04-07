Why There's No Such Thing As A Perfect Relationship

If you have it in your head that somewhere out there a perfect relationship is possible, you won't be able to accept the imperfection of who is standing before you. What I hear all the time in my practice is some version of, "I don't like that my partner [isn't social enough / tells dumb jokes / doesn't have a rich inner world like I do / doesn't always "get" me / doesn't fit my ideal physical type]. He or she is wonderful in so many ways, but can't I find someone who has it all?"

And my response is, "When you find that person, call me and let me know."

Here's the paradox: When you let go of the cultural fantasy of perfection — and it is absolutely a grieving process as my course member shared above — you make room for the perfect imperfection of your good, loving relationship to blossom around you. For it's in loving what is human — in all of its irritating foibles, quirks and dumb jokes — that we soften our walls of fear and judgment designed to keep others at a safe distance and learn about what it really means to love.

It's what Robin Williams' character in Good Will Hunting says in one of the greatest movie scenes about intimate relationships:

"My wife's been dead for two years and those are the things I miss the most: the little idiosyncrasies that only I know about. And she had the goods on me, too. She knew all of my little peccadillos. People call these things imperfections; but they're not. Oh, that's the good stuff. And then we get to choose who we let into our weird little worlds. You're not perfect, sport. And let me save you the suspense. This girl you met? She's not perfect, either."

Have fun watching the whole scene here: