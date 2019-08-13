Why The 'Safe' Choice Is A Great One When It Comes To Relationships

Why are we so stuck on the idea that safe relationships are a snooze fest? Sex therapist Shadeen Francis, LMFT, tells mindbodygreen that it often comes back to being addicted to the thrill of intensity. "If you are used to a certain threshold of stress and energy, when things are quiet or calm or safe, they can feel boring," she says. "We are creatures of habit, so we habituate to our physical and emotional environments. While this helps us to adapt and get comfortable, if we are accustomed to constant change and activity, we will need more and more of it over time, the same way that if you always eat spicy food, over time you will need more and more heat to get the kick."

It's up to us to break that association of calm and boring.

When it comes down to it, safe is really just another word for secure and a cornerstone of a healthy, committed relationship. "Feeling secure is one of the main factors that contributes to long-term love," Maria Sullivan, dating expert and vice president of Dating.com, tells mindbodygreen. "Couples who consider stability 'boring' may not be in the right relationship to begin with. The end goal of embarking on a relationship is to find the soul you connect with most—once you find that, there's no way it could be boring."

Unfortunately, the message being put out there is that mysterious and unpredictable is sexy in a way reliable and supportive isn't. Honestly though, what is sexy about someone who is flaky and isn't there when you need them? Absolutely nothing. But finding someone whom you can grow with and depend on through your deep connection? Now that is as hot as it gets. Seriously, being with someone in your daily life—and intimately—whom you trust and can be yourself with? It's unlike anything else.

In fact, humans are instinctively drawn to safe relationships, Francis says. "We know that evolution has primed us to seek relationships where our partners are reliable and help us meet our needs because these relationships have always helped us survive. The people we are attached to in this way help us lower our anxiety, be more vulnerable, and take new risks because we have a secure base," she explains. "A 'safe' relationship provides just that, a foundation from which people can then build the confidence to go out into the world knowing they have support, encouragement, and a soft landing to return to."

The fact that many of us today have created new associations with the word "safe" suggests we have a lot of unhelpful unlearning to do. The first step?