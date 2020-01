The Most Common Reasons Relationships Can't Withstand Infidelity

You've found out about betrayals in the past and you thought the worst was behind you. Now, you're finding out that the trust you gave willingly, again and again, has been replayed with more lies and secrets. All the promises, the steps toward intimacy, the loving moments feel like a farce. This new betrayal feels like a confirmation that your partner really won't change.

As an alternative:

It's difficult to think of a scenario in which giving a serial cheater another chance to redeem themselves seems like a wise risk to take. If you've been cheated on before, consider why you would stay. Do you have children together? If so, ask yourself what's really best for them. Will you be able to create a safe, loving environment for them if you are in a relationship without trust? Is there a chance they would be better off with two happily divorced parents than unhappily married ones? Talk to couples' and children's therapists and make an informed choice.

When you're dealing with the painful aftermath of betrayal, partners are often embarrassed about wanting to give the relationship another chance. But the only person whose opinions of your relationship matter are you and your partner. There is no right answer about what to do in this situation. No one can tell you what is best. Ultimately, you have to be your own advocate and decide what works for you.

Want more insight on whether your relationship is healthy and the reasons it might not be? Check out these seven signs you’ve found the one and learn how to rewire your brain to have a more secure attachment style.