Why Protecting Your Family's Downtime Makes Kids & Parents Happier

We're heading pell-mell into fall, a time of fresh starts but also just plain starts, especially for parents and kids. It's the start of school and of fall sports, of clubs, and play practice and music lessons and robotics and tutoring and pottery. Time to get out the calendar and start penciling it in, because there's much to be done and not much time in which to do it.

Or not.

Take a big breath, and maybe—if it's not too late—set down the pen with which one fills out the forms to sign up the child for all the things and to permit everyone involved to administer emergency aid should chess club take a dangerous turn. Because while there is a multitude of opportunities available for our kids, trying to fit them all in doesn't contribute to anyone's happiness—not our children's, and not our own. Instead, it leaves us feeling like we're constantly trying to outrun a timer we didn't set.

There are only so many hours in a day. We can't do everything, and our children can't do everything, either. Making realistic choices, and drawing realistic limits, is key to feeling happier about the daily patterns of our lives.

There's so much out there, and for many of us, most of it involves things we didn't have access to as a child. It's honestly hard to resist planning for our kids to rush from ukulele club to gymnastics just to fit it all in. But downtime is important, too. Denise Pope, one of the authors of Overloaded and Underprepared: Strategies for Stronger Schools and Healthy, Successful Kids, told me that young children need an hour of play time (not homework time or bath time or dinnertime, play time) for every after-school scheduled hour. Teens need that space, too, but in their case, they need to be able to chill in their rooms or hang out with friends.

Commuting time does not count as downtime. Clubs and practices and study hall do not count as downtime. What does count? Any time your child can spend in a place of his or her choosing, doing the things he or she wants to do, whether that’s Lego or an art project or a game with others or just lying on their back in the dining room, tossing a ball in the air under the table.