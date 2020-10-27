Why Keeping Score In Relationships Doesn't Work

Keeping score is a "me-centered" way of operating, by which you're elevating your role in the relationship to a place of superiority. And if you're "up," then your partner has only one place to land: down. Down in the swampy, stagnant pond of "not enough": he doesn't love me enough, she doesn't care enough, I don't love him enough, etc.

The "not enough" mindset will quickly spiral into your seeing your relationship through the glass half-empty lens, which will then negatively impact how you feel about your partner.

There is one simple antidote for the habit of keeping score: Give for the joy of giving. Give because it makes your relationship run more smoothly. Give because you see that a task needs to get done and you know you're capable of doing it. Giving is the love-juice that lubricates the rough spots and takes the squeak out of the wheels.

When you focus too much on how much you're giving and your partner isn't, thereby keeping score, the giving actually morphs into an act of taking. It's no longer unconditional giving; it's giving with strings attached as you covertly and possibly subconsciously attempt to earn points in the relationship. True giving asks nothing in return. The joy is in the giving itself.

If you're in a loving relationship, chances are very high that your partner gives in other ways, so for everything that you do you could easily take your thought process to the next level and notice everything your partner does to keep the relationship sailing smoothly. And when you give for the sake of giving, you will likely naturally notice the ways that your partner gives.