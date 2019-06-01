Have you ever found yourself dating the same type of person, and it never works out? Or been head-over-heels in love, but then when you break up, you suddenly can't figure out how you fell for the person in the first place?

I spent years dating the wrong people—repeatedly. I ended up in familiar scenarios that left me frustrated and confused. When I sat down to reflect on what was happening, I noticed some familiar reasons why people don't work out. With some people I dated, there was a clear mismatch of needs and values. And with others, I recognized that after the three-month honeymoon period, my idea of who the person was did not match the reality of who they are. These are common challenges that most people face when dating.

But there were other dilemmas that I couldn't quite put my finger on: For example, I was unable to figure out why I repeatedly only recognized the red flags of people I dated once we stopped dating. Or why I had such a hard time getting clear about how I felt when dating a person. Or why I was sure someone was a soul mate, and the connection ended in burning flames.

As it turns out, there's actually a psychological explanation: People like me who feel the emotions, mental states, and physical symptoms of other people—known as empaths—face unique predicaments, many of which lead them to often date the wrong types of people.

Why? A few reasons: