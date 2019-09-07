Despite what socially normative standards of intimacy portray, everyone's different when it comes to how they display affection, and according to Texas-based marriage and family therapist Ashleigh Edelstein, there are myriad reasons many couples prefer to sleep without touching.

For example, Edelstein tells mbg that combined body heat can make sleep difficult or uncomfortable. Some people also move in their sleep, and others are ultra-sensitive to noise (heavier breathing, CPAP machines, snoring, etc.). Moreover, "many people also have a preference for lying on their side, which could be facing away from their partner," says Edelstein. "And some couples even have separate comforters to cut down on blanket hogging—none of these situations would necessarily spell doom in a relationship."

And if you dig even deeper into the psychology that underlies independent sleepers, perhaps you'll find that one or both of the partners in the relationship has a sensitive nervous system or is a highly sensitive person (HSP), says Smith.

"If one or both partners are more sensitive, or even an HSP, they often end their day with a lot of sensory and emotional information to process," Smith tells mbg. "Touch might just be too overwhelming until the partner has had a night to recharge."

Plus, even if not touching, there is a lot of energy exchange happening between couples when they sleep. "If this is the case, the lack of touching while sleeping for the couple has nothing to do with dysfunction and everything to do with supporting the nervous system of the sensitive partner(s)," Smith explains. "Additionally, as a sensitive person, it's possible that you can be comforted and soothed just being near your partner at night, without touching."