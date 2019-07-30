When Starting To Talk To Your Kids About Sex, Research Says Younger Is Better

Some people worry that just knowing about the existence of sex will "corrupt" their child's innocence and make them become interested in sex at an earlier, inappropriate age—despite the fact that this and many other studies prove that this theory isn't true.

"People hear the word 'sex' in the same sentence with 'kids,' and they think talking to their child about sex is about having a sexually explicit conversation. That is not what we're talking about," Holt explains. "We are talking about parents and guardians using the correct names of body parts, helping kids understand privacy, empowering them around bodily autonomy, teaching them to respect others' boundaries, and providing age-appropriate answers to their questions about their bodies and where babies come from."

Holt points to projects like AMAZE, an online resource that offers kid-friendly educational, animated videos about sexuality, gender, reproductive health, and other body stuff. Created by Answer and other reputable national sex education organizations, AMAZE offers content for kids as young as 4 years old.

Starting these conversations from this young age helps kids grow up in an environment where they're not afraid or ashamed of their bodies—meaning they'll be better equipped to ask their parents questions when they need help and know how and when to protect themselves from possible harm.

"When you use appropriate names like 'penis' and 'vulva,' you're sending the message that these body parts are like 'knee' or 'arm,' and we don't have to be ashamed of our bodies. This sets younger kids up to feel comfortable speaking with a parent about their bodies and to ask questions if they have them," Holt explains. "Giving kids some basic language and concepts means they will be better prepared to have conversations with a parent as they get older about healthy relationships, consent, and safer sex."

The younger they are when they start learning about sex, the more prepared and safe they'll be in the long run whenever they do decide to start their sexual lives—which, according to the research, will be no earlier than if no one had ever started teaching them about sex.