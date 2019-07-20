Nearly Half Of Women Had Sex For The First Time In This Very Dreamy Way

Back in high school and college, I remember my peers and I used to think curiously and nervously about what our first sexual experiences might be like. Or, if we'd had them, were they everything we'd hoped they would be? Could they have been better? Often we talked about the who quite a lot: Who did we want to be our first sexual partner?

There was always the camp who loved the idea of having sex for the first time with someone they loved. You see this dreamy cliché a lot in the movies, with young lovers usually sharing a passionate night together that flows organically from their strongly built connection and care for each other; during the scene, someone (usually the woman) admits it's their first time getting intimate with anyone, and it's all incredibly romantic.

As it turns out, this dreamy cliché actually does hold true in real life: A new study conducted by Plan B One-Step surveyed 1,320 women about their sex lives and sexual histories, and nearly 50% of women said their first sexual experience was with their "first love."