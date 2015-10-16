The #1 Sign It's Time To Give Up On Your Dream (And 5 Reasons To Keep Going)

Of course you don’t know how to make it happen when you first start out. That’s not your responsibility. Most people believe that in order to achieve their goals they have to have a plan or outline, to know how the whole game will play out before the first quarter is over. In reality, all you need is the next step.

Follow your intuition to the next landmark and forget about trying to see the entire path. The universe will always help you find a way. But you have to be willing to let go of the need to know how right this second. Trust the process and enjoy the ride. When you do that, you open amazing opportunities to make your dreams real.