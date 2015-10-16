The #1 Sign It's Time To Give Up On Your Dream (And 5 Reasons To Keep Going)
Beginning a new venture outside your comfort zone is both exhilarating and terrifying. Your inspiration and passion are powerful at the beginning, but as soon as planning turns into execution, you find yourself wondering if you should have ever started at all.
Here are five reasons you shouldn’t give up and the only reason you should:
1. It’s too hard.
Starting anything new is likely going to be tough. But that means you’re learning lots of lessons, experiencing personal growth, and a gaining a sense of greater capability. There’s a steep learning curve when it comes to building a business, mastering a sport, or being the best at anything you set out to do.
It takes time, perseverance, and tenacity to keep moving forward even when it's hard. The thing that stands between most people and success is quitting. Believe that it will get easier. It does, but only when you make the choice to keep moving forward no matter what.
2. You don't know how to make it happen.
Of course you don’t know how to make it happen when you first start out. That’s not your responsibility. Most people believe that in order to achieve their goals they have to have a plan or outline, to know how the whole game will play out before the first quarter is over. In reality, all you need is the next step.
Follow your intuition to the next landmark and forget about trying to see the entire path. The universe will always help you find a way. But you have to be willing to let go of the need to know how right this second. Trust the process and enjoy the ride. When you do that, you open amazing opportunities to make your dreams real.
3. It’s just not working.
From your discouraged point of view, it may look like it’s not working out for you. Your sales may be down, your bank account may be in the negative, and it seems like everything around you is falling apart. But what’s going on behind the scenes? As humans, we can only see and process a very small amount of information at a time. The vast majority of things happening in the world are things you can’t see.
Trust that there is more than meets the eye. Believe that the universe is working on your behalf to bring you the contacts, contracts, and resources you need. Everything can change in a matter of seconds, so don’t let your limited view convince you it’s over. It’s not over until you decide it is.
4. Others don’t believe in you (or your dream).
If this is the case, it’s not time to give up, it’s time to find a new tribe. You deserve to be surrounded by people who believe in you, encourage you, and inspire you to do the things you have always dreamed of doing. The lack of belief from someone else cannot dictate what you’re capable of unless you allow it to.
Stand strong in your power. Tap into the initial inspiration from when you first set out. And while you’re at it, find a group of forward-thinking, inspired souls to connect with. Having people to support you when things get tough is invaluable no matter how far you are on your path.
5. You don’t think you’re good enough.
The beliefs you have about yourself and your abilities are more important than anything else. None of us is perfect. The most successful people in the world are those who are willing to build on their strengths and learn as they go.
Your beliefs are the foundation for everything you experience and create in life. So, knock out the negatives and start building new, constructive beliefs. Trust that you’ll keep learning and commensurately gaining confidence, expertise, and experience that will lead you to succeed.
The only reason you should give up on your dream.
There will be moments when you doubt yourself. There will be times when it feels much harder than you imagined and you will wonder if it’s time to give up on your dream. In those moments, if you can honestly say that the passion and purpose you felt when you started is gone for good, then it might be time to let this dream go.
But if you still have a spark in your soul and hope in your heart, then dust yourself off and just keep going.