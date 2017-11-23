Want To Meet The Partner Of Your Dreams? Let Go Of These 5 Things

At some point or other, we've all been in a relationship that's frustrating, stressful, and filled with doubt. Then, when a relationship ends, getting back into one feels absolutely terrifying. Why put yourself out there again only to be disappointed? So much uncertainty, doubt, and hurt await that you decide you'd rather stay home and hole up with a good book than go out and try to fall in love.

Here are five things to work on letting go of today if you want to live in more peace, date more mindfully, and even have fun.