mindbodygreen

Close banner
Love

Want To Meet The Partner Of Your Dreams? Let Go Of These 5 Things

Vishnu Subramaniam
mbg Contributor By Vishnu Subramaniam
mbg Contributor
Vishnu Subramaniam is a writer, coach, and author of nine self published books, including The Sacred Art of Letting Go.
Want To Meet The Partner Of Your Dreams? Let Go Of These 5 Things

Photo by @azimnaqiuddin

November 23, 2017

At some point or other, we've all been in a relationship that's frustrating, stressful, and filled with doubt. Then, when a relationship ends, getting back into one feels absolutely terrifying. Why put yourself out there again only to be disappointed? So much uncertainty, doubt, and hurt await that you decide you'd rather stay home and hole up with a good book than go out and try to fall in love.

Here are five things to work on letting go of today if you want to live in more peace, date more mindfully, and even have fun.

1. Let go of your mental chatter.

Your mind is an ecosystem of gibberish that has the ability to produce thoughts that simply aren't true. Your mind is imaginative and creative, so it puts you through a lot of unnecessary drama.

The only way to get your mind in check is to watch it. Your mind can be stopped if you realize the thoughts are being fabricated. Instead of believing its gibberish wholeheartedly, take a minute to watch it. Notice the process of the thought creation instead of wholeheartedly believing the false thoughts being generated.

Article continues below

2. Let go of what happened.

Your mind is a tricky gnome that believes that everything that happened in the past will happen again. It loves the pain and struggle of the past because the mind gets comfort from it.

Practice bringing yourself to this moment. For example, this very second you are reading this article, and it's a precious and pure moment. There is no pain, heartache, backstabbing, or cheating here. No one destroyed your life in this moment. If you treated every moment as a precious expression of time, you can date with presence and a strong sense of calm.

3. Let go of expectations.

You have a million examples of friends who are in long-term relationship bliss. You want to follow that exact same timeline and go through the same motions they did. Unfortunately, this can create difficult expectations.

You do not have to follow the crowd, and you don't have to have certain things happen at a certain time. You do not have to question and undermine everything that happens in your relationship because you have these unrealistic and unfounded expectations. You don’t have to date exclusively immediately, and you don’t have to meet each other’s parents over the holidays. Stop listening to other people’s experiences, and follow your heart instead.

Article continues below

4. Let go of trying to change the person.

What you get is what you have in front of you. The person is not going to become more or less of what you desire simply by you being with them.

Instead of focusing on changing the other person, focus on why that other person bothers you in the first place. What qualities and traits get on your nerves? What can’t you stand about the other person? Why does this bother you so much? What can you do to change your reaction to them? It has nothing to do with the other person. How can you adjust, accept, or live with the qualities that bother you?

5. Let go of time frames.

It's natural to want to follow a certain timeline, but don't let yourself fall into that trap. The surest way to live chaotically and without peace of mind is to follow a strict timeline. Remember this: There’s no rush in life. Everything will happen when it’s supposed to happen. Your frustration with the timing of things isn’t the problem; it’s your impatience with life happening exactly the way it's supposed to.

Stop putting times and dates on what you desire. Go with the flow. Let your life happen as it unfolds.

It's officially engagement season, and if it's getting you down, Here's exactly how to cope.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Vishnu Subramaniam
Vishnu Subramaniam mbg Contributor
Vishnu Subramaniam is a writer, coach, and author of nine self published books, including The Sacred Art of Letting Go: Walk 12 Steps with Spiritual Masters to Let Go of Past...

More On This Topic

Friendships

How To Set Healthy Boundaries With Parents (And What That Looks Like)

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
How To Set Healthy Boundaries With Parents (And What That Looks Like)
Love

5 Ways To Improve Your Relationship During Quarantine, From An Expert

Abby Moore
5 Ways To Improve Your Relationship During Quarantine, From An Expert
$29.99

How To Find True Love In The Modern World

With Megan Bruneau
How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-to-let-go-of-to-help-you-date-more-mindfully

Your article and new folder have been saved!