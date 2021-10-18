 Skip to content

Spirituality
What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know For This Month's Full Moon In Aries

What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know For This Month's Full Moon In Aries

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
pink full moon with birds flying in front

Photo by Pexels

October 18, 2021 — 11:07 AM

There's a full moon in Aries coming this Wednesday, October 20, and depending on your astrological sign, there are some things you should know. Here's how to approach this month's full moon, according to the AstroTwins.

Aries

Guess what, Aries? This full moon lands in your sign, putting the spotlight on you. The twins suggest looking back to the Aries new moon on April 11 for clues on what could come together today. "Intentions set near your last birthday could come to fruition now," they note, adding this is the day to put your own priorities first without apology.

Taurus

This full moon lands in your 12th house of spirituality and endings, Taurus, so you'll probably want to take it easy. The twins note this could be a time of releasing a painful but potent chapter in your life, with healing conclusions and transitions at the forefront. "There could be huge realizations now and an inevitable push to let go of something you've been trying desperately to control," they add.

Gemini

There may be two "I's" in "Gemini" but there's still no "I" in "team," and according to the twins, this full moon is spotlighting collaborations for you. "As this lunar light beams into your collaborative 11th house, a group undertaking you've been working on could come together with a flourish," they explain, noting to look back to the April 11 Aries new moon for ideas of what that could be.

Cancer

This is a career-focused full moon for you, Cancer, as it falls in your 10th house of success and ambition. According to the twins, something you've been working on for the past six months could come through at last, so keep an eye out for opportunities. "You could be ready to depart one professional path for a new, more fulfilling one," they add.

Leo

This full moon is an auspicious one for you, Leo, landing in your ninth house of luck, expansion, and limitless possibilities. The twins note that under the light of this moon, you'll be able to see the big picture clearly—and take a risk or two. "If you've been unsure about whether or not to take a leap of faith, this full moon will give you the guts—and the gusto—to go for it," they add.

Virgo

What was once hidden could become clear on this full moon, Virgo, as it shines on your eighth house of intimacy, privacy, and secrets. "The eighth house rules joint ventures, and this one could bring a proposal to the table—either in business or love," the twins explain, adding that this moon has "power duo" written all over it. Ask yourself how you can merge your resources and talents for mutual gain, they suggest.

Libra

With the full moon lighting up your seventh house of relationships, Libra, a key partnership could be put under the microscope now. The twins note that full moons can bring turning points, so you might decide to make things official (or call the whole thing off). "A budding connection that's been building since the spring could turn into the real deal," they add.

Scorpio

Hop on the wellness wagon, Scorpio, as this full moon spotlights your sixth house of health and order. Simplify, streamline, and prioritize, the twins suggest, noting you'll have a surge of energy to replace bad habits with good ones. "Schedule those checkups and tests you’ve been putting off," they add, and give your gut some extra love, too, as this zodiac sector rules digestive health.

Sagittarius

Feeling passionate, Sag? With the full moon heating up your fifth house of love and self-expression, you very well could be. According to the twins, this energy can turn a simmering attraction into a full-on consummation of that chemistry. "You've got the confidence to wear your heart on your sleeve today, and if everyone is willing to hear each other out calmly, this could mark a beautiful turning point that deepens your affections," they add.

Capricorn

Time for a timeout, Capricorn, with the full moon falling in your fourth house of family and emotional foundations. The twins say it's a good time for you to take a "personal day," and enjoy some well-deserved downtime. "If you've been considering a move or a change in your living situation, these moonbeams can catalyze your plans," they add.

Aquarius

Communication is key for you this full moon, Aquarius, as it lands in your third house of, you guessed it, communication. The twins note results and resolutions could show up in your conversations and friendships, adding that if you've been considering a collaboration or working on a shared project, "you could start to see a clear path for what shape this effort should take."

Pisces

This full moon shines in your second house of work, money, and daily routines, Pisces. As such, the twins say it's important to get grounded and/or finish up a lingering project. "Roll up your sleeves and plan to hustle—you'll feel so glad once you're done," they add. You could also receive a raise, promotion, or new job offer at this time, so heads up on that front.

