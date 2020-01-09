You may have dropped subtle or blaring hints about the type of ring you might like and where you want to live postnuptial, but this form of communication does not substitute for the clear and honest discussion you should have with your partner about getting engaged. Have you and your partner already sat down, directly discussed the future, and agreed that you're planning to get married? The traditional "surprise" proposal is totally a ritual that couples can have fun taking part in, but the conversation and agreement about marriage should happen long before anyone gets down on one knee with a ring in hand.

Some people are hesitant to express their desires directly, fearing that "the marriage talk" will make them appear desperate or turn their partner off. That's usually a strong sign that your relationship isn't ready for engagement yet, which is OK. While there's no concrete rule about how long you should be dating before communicating your desire to get married, if you believe you've established enough trust with your partner, then it should be safe to broach the subject with care. Even if you're not sure where your partner stands on marrying you, you can still bring up the topic to see how they feel about marriage in general and ensure that your intentions are aligned before making a deeper investment.