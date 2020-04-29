What To Do When You Truly, Madly, Deeply Miss Someone

People play important roles in our lives, as we are all connected. People come, go, and stay a while throughout our life time, each bringing a special gift. Sit with your emotions you have for them and then mentally place a light around them. What have they taught you? What joy did they bring to you? What did you learn from them?

Kindly, gently, and with much love, write them a thank you letter expressing your gratitude for what they’ve shown or given you. If you are releasing a past love, then maybe you want to thank them for all the good times or the spark of light that they showed you. If it's a friendship, simply thank them for being who they are and showing up for you when you needed it the most. There is always something you can thank someone for. Dig deep, allow something beautiful to come through.

You don't have to send the letter—but there's something particularly cathartic about doing so.