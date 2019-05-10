The Biggest Mistake Couples Make While Going To Couples Therapy

This should go without saying, but if your therapist thinks you badly need to start using "I" statements because you've got a tendency to hurl criticisms at each other, do it! This goes for any other strategies they're teaching you. The techniques you're learning in your sessions aren't only for when you're sitting on your therapist's couch. Make sure you're taking them out the door with you to apply in your day-to-day life. If you feel like you're on your "best behavior" in your therapy sessions but sliding back into unhelpful or unhealthy habits at home, you're not really learning.

Especially when it comes to communicating with each other, try not to fall into old habits. Communication is the bedrock of a good relationship. Without transparency, resentments can build around unresolved conflicts or differences of opinions. Sometimes these differences may be based on assumptions and not on reality, but conflict-avoidant behaviors lead couples to steer clear of topics because they're "guessing" about potential negative outcomes without addressing them head-on. These topics remain heavy in the room, unresolved and untamed, polluting future interactions. Having mindful discussions about topics without making assumptions about one another's opinions may yield much better results than you might think if accusations, blame, and name-calling are left at the door.