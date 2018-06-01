Do You & Your Partner Have Mismatched Sex Drives? Here's Your Action Plan

Mismatched sex drives happen in even the most loving long-term relationships. When our drives don’t line up, it can be miserable for both of us. I know, because I’ve lived on both sides of the sexless marriage equation. Being rejected sexually by a partner is humiliating and lonely. I remember lying awake at night, my body burning with desire. I wanted him to keep me up at night because I was so damn sexy, but instead, he kept me up with his snoring. I felt like a wilting flower inside, fading in beauty and losing my spark.

When my own libido waned, I was equally distressed about my lack of sex drive. My partner grew frustrated and upset with my lack of passion, too, and we ended up having the same fight about sex over and over again. Here's the problem: When mismatched sex drives don’t get resolved, our happiness plummets. Our relationships suffer. Tension mounts in every other area of life, and soon we're disagreeing about kids, nitpicking about money, and resent each other’s Netflix and work habits.

The good news is that I've come out the other side, and my relationship is now stronger than ever. You can, too. Because having mismatched sex drives is not a death sentence: Instead, it’s a starting point for creating lasting sexual happiness. Here's how to make it happen: