What If We Treated Our Relationships More Like We Treat Our Careers?

My man's a bit of a workaholic, and since we started dating, I've noticed he uses a lot of business-speak when talking about our relationship. Let's touch base about our date tomorrow, or We really need to do some problem-solving around this issue. We've sat down and "workshopped" our relationship on more than one occasion, and we regularly send each other calendar invites to officially schedule time together, such that our dates appear on my Google Cal right alongside my team's weekly editorial meetings and my check-ins with my boss.

Believe me—I resisted all this stuff for a significant chunk of the beginning of our relationship and have openly teased him about his hilariously bureaucratic ways among our friends. But within a year, I quickly became a believer in our little mini-business.

As silly as it might sound, this communication style has actually really helped us have some clarity about our relationship: What we're doing, what we each want out of our romance, and how we can best accomplish those goals are all constantly laid out on the table, discussed, and nurtured in the right direction.

When you really think about it, building a relationship is a lot like building a business: It requires a ton of investment, constant attention, planning for the future, and even a little strategy. But even more than that, there's a mindset that we bring to our jobs that we just don't really bring to the romantic arena. Something about the weight of monetary consequences mixed with the drive to achieve professional success tends to unearth the most intelligent, creative, hardworking, and committed versions of ourselves. When it comes to our careers, we're taught to value innovative thinking, to be collaborative team members, and to strive for absolute excellence.

That's all pretty far removed from the general squishiness from which the rules of love are typically drawn. In courtship, we're taught to be a little coy and measured about our interest—never too direct or assertive, like you're supposed to be in the workplace. In dating, we make irrational decisions based purely on emotion and make bizarre assumptions about our partner's needs and intentions without really talking about them—as opposed to the way our work projects require logical, crystal-clear planning. In marriage—the metaphorical C-suite of relationships—we strangely can get a little lazy about big-picture relationship maintenance, getting absorbed in the day-to-day and sometimes just taking our partners for granted.

But what if we treated our relationships a little more like we treat our careers?

"In your career, you always think, 'How can I perform better? How can I perform sustainably so I don't burn out?'" psychologist Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, tells me. "In our relationship, that's what we should also be sorting out, whether as a couple or on a personal level."

Dr. Neo works with high achievers all the time on personal growth and relationship coaching, so she knows how career-minded folks think, as well as what it takes to build a strong, healthy relationship. I also spoke with David Burns, the founder and head coach of The Business Monk, who helps people take the art of external achievement they've already mastered and apply it to their inner development. Together, we pooled some of the best habits we use in our professional lives and how we can apply them to our love lives.

In many ways, the application of this mindset is an embrace of mindfulness—of learning to be fully present and aware of your own sense and emotions as you're proceeding through your relationship. With that, let's get this workshop started.