Dark Empaths: The Personality Type That Uses Empathy As A Weapon

We often think of empathy as an amazing thing. Most of us believe that empathy is the solution to cruelty and aggression, and generally leads to better outcomes from sales to productivity to customer relationships. Hence, empathy training is recommended for anyone from prisoners to doctors to teachers.

Indeed, deficits in empathy are thought to be at the heart of dark personality types such as psychopathy, narcissism, sociopaths and Machiavellianism. But if a certain subset of dark personality types are successful in ascending their careers, or becoming community and spiritual leaders, then clearly they have some empathy to charm their way around.

After all, that requires knowledge of what makes people tick or which buttons to push; in line with how researchers Marsh and Cardinale concluded that empathy is not entirely absent in psychopaths. And then, in a meta-analysis of 106 independent samples, Vachon and associates found no relationship between aggression and empathy.

These suggest that empathy isn’t the wonder miracle we’ve thought it to be. It is not the antithesis to dark personality types, the way we’ve always thought about it as Camp Empath vs. Camp Dark.